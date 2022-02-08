The Oscars 2022 nominations LIVE – our updating list as the nominations are announced

The Oscars 2022 nominations are being announced.
Will & Grace actor Leslie Jordan, and black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross, are hosting the Oscars announcements. Expect The Power of the Dog, Belfast, and West Side Story are expected to pick up major nominations, while Dune will no doubt clear up the more technical categories.
The below list of Oscars 2022 nominations will be updated as the show goes on. While we wait for all the categories to be announced, check out our Oscars 2022 predictions.
Best Picture
Best Director
Best Actress
Best Actor
Best Supporting Actress
- Ariana Debose, West Side Story
- Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
- Judi Dench, Belfast
- Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
- Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Best Supporting Actor
- Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
- Troy Kotsur, CODA
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
- Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
- JK Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Best Cinematography
Best Film Editing
Best Original Song
Best Animated Feature Film
Animated Short Film
- Affairs of the Art
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- Robin Robin
- The Windshield Wiper
International Feature Film
Adapted Screenplay
- CODA
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- The Lost Daughter
- The Power of the Dog
Best Original Screenplay
- Belfast
- Don't Look Up
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- The Worst Person in the World
Best Documentary Feature
Makeup and Hairstyling
Best Achievement in Sound
- Belfast
- Dune
- No Time to Die
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Best Visual Effects
Production Design
Original Score
- Don't Look Up
- Dune
- Encanto
- Parallel Mothers
- The Power of the Dog
Costume design
- Cruella
- Cyrano
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- West Side Story