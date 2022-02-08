The Oscars 2022 nominations LIVE – our updating list as the nominations are announced

The Oscars 2022 nominations are being announced.

Will & Grace actor Leslie Jordan, and black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross, are hosting the Oscars announcements. Expect The Power of the Dog, Belfast, and West Side Story are expected to pick up major nominations, while Dune will no doubt clear up the more technical categories.

The below list of Oscars 2022 nominations will be updated as the show goes on. While we wait for all the categories to be announced, check out our Oscars 2022 predictions.

Best Picture

Best Director

Best Actress

Best Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Ariana Debose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Judi Dench, Belfast

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

JK Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Best Cinematography

Best Film Editing

Best Original Song

Best Animated Feature Film

Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

International Feature Film

Adapted Screenplay

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast

Don't Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Best Documentary Feature

Makeup and Hairstyling

Best Achievement in Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Visual Effects

Production Design

Original Score

Don't Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Costume design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Best Documentary Short

Animated Short Film

Best Live-Action Short Film