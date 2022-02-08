The Oscars 2022 nominations LIVE – our updating list as the nominations are announced

By , published

Here's how to watch this year's Oscar nominations announcement

Oscars
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Oscars 2022 nominations are being announced. 

Will & Grace actor Leslie Jordan, and black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross, are hosting the Oscars announcements. Expect The Power of the Dog, Belfast, and West Side Story are expected to pick up major nominations, while Dune will no doubt clear up the more technical categories. 

The below list of Oscars 2022 nominations will be updated as the show goes on. While we wait for all the categories to be announced, check out our Oscars 2022 predictions.

Best Picture

Best Director

Best Actress

Best Actor

Best Supporting Actress

  • Ariana Debose, West Side Story
  • Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
  • Judi Dench, Belfast
  • Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
  • Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Best Supporting Actor

  • Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
  • Troy Kotsur, CODA
  • Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
  • Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
  • JK Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Best Cinematography

Best Film Editing

Best Original Song

Best Animated Feature Film

Animated Short Film

  • Affairs of the Art
  • Bestia
  • Boxballet
  • Robin Robin
  • The Windshield Wiper

International Feature Film

Adapted Screenplay

  • CODA
  • Drive My Car
  • Dune
  • The Lost Daughter
  • The Power of the Dog

Best Original Screenplay

  • Belfast
  • Don't Look Up
  • King Richard
  • Licorice Pizza
  • The Worst Person in the World

Best Documentary Feature

Makeup and Hairstyling

Best Achievement in Sound

  • Belfast
  • Dune
  • No Time to Die
  • The Power of the Dog
  • West Side Story

Best Visual Effects

Production Design

Original Score

  • Don't Look Up
  • Dune
  • Encanto
  • Parallel Mothers
  • The Power of the Dog

Costume design

  • Cruella
  • Cyrano
  • Dune
  • Nightmare Alley
  • West Side Story

Best Documentary Short

Animated Short Film

Best Live-Action Short Film

Jack Shepherd
Jack Shepherd

I'm the Entertainment Editor over here at GamesRadar+, bringing you all the latest movie and TV news, reviews, and features, plus I look after the Total Film and SFX sections and socials. I used to work at The Independent as a general culture writer before specializing in TV and film