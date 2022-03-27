The Oscars 2022 winners list – updating!

By published

The Oscars 2022 winners as they are happening

Oscars
(Image credit: Getty images)

The Oscars 2022 winners are being announced! The first non-televised awards are currently being given out, with Dune the current leader with Best Sound, Best Original Score, Best Production Design, and Best Editing.

There's all to play for, with the biggest award of the night – Best Picture – being the last one announced. The current favorites are The Power of the Dog and CODA. Check out our rundown of the Oscars 2022 predictions.

Below, we are bolding the winners as are announced. Keep updating this page to keep up with all the latest.

The Oscars 2022 winners in full

Best Picture

  • Belfast
  • CODA
  • Don't Look Up
  • Drive My Car
  • Dune
  • King Richard
  • Licorice Pizza
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The Power of the Dog
  • West Side Story

Best Director

  • Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
  • Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
  • Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza,
  • Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
  • Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Best Actress

  • Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
  • Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
  • Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
  • Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
  • Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Actor

  • Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
  • Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
  • Andrew Garfield, Tick... Tick... BOOM
  • Will Smith, King Richard
  • Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Supporting Actress

  • Ariana Debose, West Side Story
  • Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
  • Judi Dench, Belfast
  • Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
  • Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Best Supporting Actor

  • Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
  • Troy Kotsur, CODA
  • Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
  • Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
  • JK Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Best Cinematography

  • Dune
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The Power of the Dog
  • Tragedy of Macbeth
  • West Side Story

Best Film Editing

  • Don't Look Up
  • Dune – WINNER
  • King Richard
  • The Power of the Dog
  • Tick, Tick... Boom

Best Original Song

  • Be Alive, King Richard
  • Dos Oruguitas, Encanto
  • Down to Joy, Belfast
  • No Time to Die, No Time to Die
  • Somehow You Do, Four Good Days

Best Animated Feature Film

  • Encanto
  • Flee
  • Luca
  • The Mitchells vs. The Machines
  • Raya and the Last Dragon

Animated Short Film

  • Affairs of the Art
  • Bestia
  • Boxballet
  • Robin Robin
  • The Windshield Wiper – WINNER

Live Action Short Film

  • Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
  • The Dress
  • The Long Goodbye – WINNER
  • On My Mind
  • Please Hold

International Feature Film

  • Drive My Car
  • Flee
  • The Hand of God
  • Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
  • The Worst Person in the World

Adapted Screenplay

  • CODA
  • Drive My Car
  • Dune
  • The Lost Daughter
  • The Power of the Dog

Best Original Screenplay

  • Belfast
  • Don't Look Up
  • King Richard
  • Licorice Pizza
  • The Worst Person in the World

Best Documentary Feature

  • Ascension
  • Attica
  • Flee
  • Summer of Soul
  • Writing With Fire

Best Documentary Short

  • Audible
  • Lead Me Home
  • The Queen of Basketball – WINNER
  • Three Songs for Benazir
  • When We Were Bullies

Makeup and Hairstyling

  • Coming 2 America
  • Cruella
  • Dune
  • The Eyes of Tammy Faye – WINNER
  • House of Gucci

Best Achievement in Sound

  • Belfast
  • Dune – WINNER
  • No Time to Die
  • The Power of the Dog
  • West Side Story

Best Visual Effects

  • Dune
  • Free Guy
  • No Time to Die
  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home

Production Design

  • Dune – WINNER
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The Power of the Dog
  • The Tragedy of Macbeth
  • West Side Story

Original Score

  • Don't Look Up
  • Dune – WINNER
  • Encanto
  • Parallel Mothers
  • The Power of the Dog

Costume design

  • Cruella
  • Cyrano
  • Dune
  • Nightmare Alley
  • West Side Story
Jack Shepherd
Jack Shepherd

I'm the Entertainment Editor over here at GamesRadar+, bringing you all the latest movie and TV news, reviews, and features, plus I look after the Total Film and SFX sections and socials. I used to work at The Independent as a general culture writer before specializing in TV and film