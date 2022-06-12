Live
Xbox and Bethesda Game Showcase June 2022 Live Coverage - All the news as it happens
Join us as we cover the Xbox and Bethesda game showcase live
By Sam Loveridge published
The Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase may well be the place where this year's biggest gaming announcements of the season happen. Microsoft Game Studios and all the associated developers have multiple projects on the go that have gone without any updates for some time.
With Starfield and Redfall delayed into 2023, this will hopefully be where we get a glimpse of what the Xbox gaming line-up looks like for the end of this year.
Here's how to watch the E3 2022 Xbox and Bethesda Game showcase (opens in new tab)
This is just one of the events taking place as part of the E3 2022 schedule (opens in new tab), so stay tuned for more reveals, news, and more from E3 2022 (opens in new tab).
With the Xbox and Bethesda Game Showcase just a few hours away, let's take a look at the slew of upcoming Xbox Series X games (opens in new tab) that are confirmed to be in development that may well feature in today's showcase.
Aside from confirming it'll run for approximately 95 minutes, Xbox has been quiet on what exactly it will feature.
In an official Xbox Wire blog post, it stated the showcase would be "featuring the latest on games from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and our partners from around the world."
"The show will include everything you want to know about the gaming lineup coming to Xbox and PC, including upcoming releases on Xbox Game Pass, and more."
Here are our own Xbox and Bethesda Game Showcase 2022 predictions (opens in new tab)
Get the best gaming deals, reviews, product advice, competitions, unmissable gaming news and more!
Thank you for signing up to GamesRadar+. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.