Xbox and Bethesda Game Showcase June 2022 Live Coverage - All the news as it happens

The Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase may well be the place where this year's biggest gaming announcements of the season happen. Microsoft Game Studios and all the associated developers have multiple projects on the go that have gone without any updates for some time.

With Starfield and Redfall delayed into 2023, this will hopefully be where we get a glimpse of what the Xbox gaming line-up looks like for the end of this year.

