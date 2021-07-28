New Shang-Chi trailer shows Simu Liu in action

Marvel has released another trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

In the new footage, we see the titular Ten Rings in action, with Tony Chiu-Wai Leung's Wenwu and Simu Liu's Shang-Chi both wielding the powerful weapons. We also see the pair prepare to face each other, which should be a showdown of epic proportions, considering Wenwu is the Mandarin – and Shang-Chi's father. Plus, there's an actual dragon, confirming one of the biggest theories about the Marvel movie.

Back in June, it seemed Liu had debunked the rumor of a dragon appearing when he told NBC that the shape-shifter Fin Fang Foom would not be in the film. But, after a dragon popped up merchandise, we've finally got proof that such a creature will appear in the movie. One bit of merchandise included a dragon named The Great Protector, so it seems safe to assume this is the name the creature will go by. It's also underwater, so it's likely not a fire-breather.

A previous trailer featured Benedict Wong's Doctor Strange character Wong and Tim Roth's The Incredible Hulk character Abomination, though they're both missing from the latest footage to be released. We do see Shang-Chi about to fight in what looks to be the same arena, though.

Along with Liu and Leung, the movie also stars Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, and Fala Chen. The plot sees Shang-Chi pulled back into his villainous father's orbit, and as you can see from the trailers released so far, the hero isn't so happy about that. It's Marvel's second big-screen release of the year, and is the sixth installment in Marvel Phase 4, joining WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Black Widow, Loki, and upcoming animated series What If…?

"From the moment that Marvel Studios decided that there needed to be a voice for Asian characters and a lead Asian character in the space of the [Marvel Cinematic Universe], they have all kind of considered what the best way was... to incorporate a story that both celebrates Asianness and all of its wonderful dimensions, and its facets and its nuances, and also celebrates martial arts," Liu said recently of the movie.

Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings is due to arrive this September 3. Until then, check out our guide to watching Marvel movies in order to get up to speed on the MCU.