New Sex Education images reveal fresh look at season 3

Netflix has revealed a fresh look at Sex Education season 3 with some brand new stills.

One of the new images show Otis (Asa Butterfield), who's sporting some questionable facial hair, and Maeve (Emma Mackey), who doesn't look too impressed. Another shows Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) and Adam (Connor Swindells) hand in hand – so things seem to be working out for one of the show's couples, at least.

Other images show Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood) and her boyfriend Steve (Chris Jenks), the 'Untouchables', Ruby (Mimi Keene), Olivia (Simone Ashley), and Anwar (Chaneil Kular), plus Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling) and Viv (Chinenye Ezeudu).

Here's your next look at Season 3 of Sex Education, coming 17 September.

Previously released stills and a teaser trailer hinted at the changes we can expect to see in season 3 – namely the school uniforms introduced by the new headmistress at Moordale Secondary School, played by Jemima Kirke. Other new cast members for season 3 include Jason Isaacs and Dua Saleh, but we haven't gotten a good look at their characters just yet.

Other than that, we don't know much about season 3 yet, but apparently it picks up a little while after the end of season 2. "There's a bit of a time-jump since the season two cliffhanger," Butterfield said in an interview with The Guardian . "Otis is back at school but he's got different things on his plate. He's grown up a bit and become slightly more sassy. It's been fun to portray his newfound charisma. Don't worry, though, he’s still tragically awkward too."