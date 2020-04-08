New Mutants runtime reportedly revealed – could be the shortest X-Men movie

The New Mutants runtime has reportedly been revealed – and the long-gestating X-Men spin-off could be the series' shortest movie to date.

ComicBook.com points out that Consumer Protection BC, a regulating body in the United States, has given The New Mutants a rating and revealed the upcoming movie's runtime. According to the website, The New Mutants has been rated 14A – which means that viewers under 14 years must be accompanied by an adult in cinemas – and will run for 94 minutes.

That makes it the shortest of Fox's X-Men movies, beating joint runners up X-Men (2000) and X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) both standing at 104 minutes. The longest, meanwhile, remains X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) at 144 mins.

The body also gives multiple reasons for the 14A rating, saying there are "several scenes of violence depicting injury, physical assault and/or weapons," "several frightening scenes depicting supernatural beings," and "10 instances of coarse and/or sexual language." Sounds like the horror spin on the series director Josh Boone has been promising all this time.

Whether the runtime will remain 94 minutes remains to be seen: the movie, though due for release in April, has been indefinitely pushed back by Disney.