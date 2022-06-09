New Lego Obi-Wan Kenobi set recreates the show's most disturbing moment

A new Lego Obi-Wan Kenobi set has been revealed, and it allows you to set up Ben's rematch with a mega-pissed Darth Vader. Who then (SPOILERS) proceeds to rake him over the literal coals. Eh, you win some, you lose some.

Available to pre-order now for $49.99 from the official Lego store (opens in new tab) (or £44.99 (opens in new tab) if you're based in the UK), this Lego Obi-Wan Kenobi set features the Jedi as he appears in his new show, Darth Vader himself, unexpected ally Tala Durith, and episode 3's MVP NED-B. They come with a mini-diorama based on the mining planet Ben's hiding out on, including the rocks Vader hurls across the ground and sets on fire.

We should clarify that you can't set these particular bricks alight but, somewhat disturbingly, you can levitate poor old Ben in a Force choke with see-through blocks that raise him off the ground (which isn't something we'd expected to say regarding Star Wars gifts, but there you go).

This kit will join the other Lego Star Wars sets on August 1, 2022.

Revealed through Obi-Wan Wednesdays (opens in new tab) on the Star Wars website, it was just one part of the day's surprises. We're also getting some new Retro Collection Star Wars action figures from Hasbro featuring the Grand Inquisitor and NED-B, not to mention a plush LOLA droid. While the latter isn't quite as cute as the adorable animatronic LOLA revealed back in May, it's still very sweet (and probably a lot cheaper, to be honest).

