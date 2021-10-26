Cowboy Bebop trailer offers a new look at its heroes, villains, and Ein in a spaceship

The new Cowboy Bebop trailer is here – and fret not anime fans: the Netflix live-action adaptation is overflowing with style, charm, and a certain Good Boy stealing every scene he’s in.

As expected now that we’re just weeks away from the Bebop’s lift-off, the new trailer sets the stage for the space epic-to-come.

Bounty hunter Spike Siegel (John Cho) is joined by the gruff Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir) and the tricksy Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) in a journey that takes them across the dark reaches of space in search of some villainous scum – and hopefully nets them a few thousand Woolongs in the process. There’s even a shot of Spike’s nemesis Vicious alongside hints of their shared tragic past. Our only complaint? Needs more Ein.

Cowboy Bebop vets will have surely spotted some of Spike’s rogues’ gallery throughout. It’s not much, but gives us a taste of which of the original anime’s 26 episodes will likely be adapted in this first season.

Roll call: Jet and Spike exchange quizzical looks at the Teddy Bear-themed Teddy Bomber, while Jet also comes face-to-face with the clownish serial killer Mad Pierrot. We glimpsed what appears to be Abdul Hakim and Katerina in the trailer too. If nothing else, Cowboy Bebop is going to be covering a lot of ground in its opening salvo.

Speaking of salvos, Cowboy Bebop’s iconic soundtrack accompanies proceedings. The Netflix series will again be scored by Yoko Kanno, the composer responsible for the original’s jazz-heavy, effortlessly cool series of songs.

Cowboy Bebop will be available on Netflix from November 19.