Games of Thrones showrunners announce new Netflix project, The Three-Body Problem

Following the controversial Game of Thrones season 8 ending, showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have been remarkably quiet. Now, almost a year after the fantasy HBO series concluded, Netflix has announced the duo's next series.

Benioff and Weiss will next adapt The Three-Body Problem, the first part in the Remembrance of Earth's Past trilogy, written by Liu Cixin. The first book is about

humanity’s first contact with an alien civilization, told via flash-forwards and flashbacks, as well as a present time storyline as well.

The English translation of the first book won the Hugo award and is one of the most-popular science-fiction novels of all time in China. Benioff and Weiss will be working with Alexander Woo, who is best known for writing multiple episodes of True Blood.

“Liu Cixin’s trilogy is the most ambitious science-fiction series we’ve read, taking readers on a journey from the 1960s until the end of time, from life on our pale blue dot to the distant fringes of the universe,” Benioff and Weiss said in a statement. “We look forward to spending the next years of our lives bringing this to life for audiences around the world.”

Netflix revealed a few other details with the announcement – including that Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson and producing partner Ram Bergman will act as executives on the series. Cixin will also act as a consulting producer, similar to how George R.R. Martin had the same role with Game of Thrones.

"I have the greatest respect for and faith in the creative team adapting The Three-Body Problem for television audiences," Cixin said. "I set out to tell a story that transcends time and the confines of nations, cultures and races; one that compels us to consider the fate of humankind as a whole. It is a great honor as an author to see this unique sci-fi concept travel and gain fandom across the globe and I am excited for new and existing fans all over the world to discover the story on Netflix."

No casting choices, directors, or filming dates have been announced yet. Judging by the story, as well as the showrunners attached (Benioff and Weiss are said to have made $500 million from their Netflix deal), this will be one big-budget new series.