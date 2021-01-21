Netflix announces Bridgerton season 2

It’s official – Bridgerton season 2 is coming. Netflix has confirmed that production is due to start in spring 2021, but when the new season will hit the small screen is still anyone’s guess.

Set in Regency-era London during the ‘social season’, when debutantes were presented at court, the series follows the exploits of two wealthy families: the Bridgertons and the Featheringtons. Produced by Shonda Rhimes, Bridgerton is the TV mogul’s first foray into period dramas – Rhimes is best known for shows like Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, and How to Get Away with Murder. It’s also her first collaboration with Netflix.

Prepare for another social season! @Bridgerton shall be back for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/cYbgIhPUbCJanuary 21, 2021

However, this isn’t your usual period drama, where chaste hand-holding is as steamy as it gets. No, Bridgerton is a full-on romp, with the bio of Netflix UK’s Twitter account even reading “PSA: Don't watch Bridgerton ep 6 with your mum” (we’ll let you find out why for yourself). There’s gossip aplenty, too, with the identity of the mysterious Lady Whistledown, the author of provocative ‘scandal sheets’, revealed at the end of season 1.

The show’s renewal is hardly surprising – it’s been hugely successful, with over 63 million households projected to watch the drama in its first 28 days online.

It looks like the cast of season 1 are returning for season 2 – Netflix teases that Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) “intends to dominate the social season”. It seems safe to assume that the other key players in the series like Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page), and Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) will also return.

I *may* have already been in costume fittings for Season Two and can guarantee you are absolutely not readyJanuary 21, 2021

Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) is definitely back for more, with Coughlan tweeting: “I *may* have already been in costume fittings for season two and can guarantee you are absolutely not ready.”