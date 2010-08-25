A weekly rummage in the attic of sci-fi

Anyone else recall this short-lived sister title to 2000 AD? Launched in 1978, a year after the debut of Tharg's mighty organ, Starlord delivered a similar mix of SF thrills on slightly more upmarket paper. It eventually merged with its big sis - a fate heralded with the familiar doomladen words "Exciting news inside for all readers!", a phrase that still has the power to chill our bones - but it bequeathed such much-loved icons as Ro-Busters and Strontium Dog to the 2000 AD gene pool.