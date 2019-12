A weekly rummage in the attic of sci-fi

Look! It's, uh, Dr.Who, offering a set of six super badges! The early '70s found Jon Pertwee's dandy Time Lord - looking like a slightly sinister ragdoll, it must be said - fronting this promotional campaign for Kellogg's. The giveaway gifts included an official UNIT squaddie badge, entitling the bearer to suffer a ghastly fate at the scaly hands of some alien uggo with designs on the Earth.