A weekly rummage in the attic of sci-fi

Let's get this straight, people. Crime does not pay. It's not remotely glamorous or sexy or sophisticated. In no conceivable fashion does it involve the company of a European supermodel decorating her decolletage with dollar bills. Crime does not make you look unspeakably cool in black. Crime does not buy you a flamethrower that spurts MOLTEN GOLD. 1968's big screen version of the infamous Italian comic book supervillain lies to you. Stay pure. Stay honest. Stay good.