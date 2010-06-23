A weekly rummage in the attic of sci-fi

Taste the blood-red jelly of Dracula! Ah, did Bram Stoker ever dream that his undead creation would one day slither from his Transylvanian tomb to pimp frozen sugar-rushes to the nation's youth? Here's a wonderful old advert for Count Dracula's Secret, a splendidly lurid ice lolly from the long-lost summers of the '70s (fact: it still seems to be available in Spain!). For more of this sort of thing head on over to the nocturnally nostalgic http://cobwebbedroom.blogspot.com/



