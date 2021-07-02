Marvel What If…? merchandise shows alternate Doctor Strange, Black Panther, and more

New What If…? merchandise has surfaced online, and it gives another look at alternate versions of familiar Marvel characters.

The new Pop Funko is named Doctor Strange Supreme, and from the shadows around the figure's eyes, it seems to be the dark version of Doctor Strange glimpsed in a trailer for the series. The back of the packaging features Peggy Carter as Captain Carter, T'Challa – AKA Black Panther – as Star-Lord, and Gamora, with the title Daughter of Thanos. There's also a giant suit of armor named the HYDRA Stomper. Check out the pictures below.

Take a look: first look New What If? Funko PopsCredit unknown pic.twitter.com/Lz1CXsD93BJuly 1, 2021 See more

The trailer has already shown a young T'Challa entering Yondu's ship, and later becoming Star-Lord – in the MCU, this happened to Chris Pratt's Peter Quill in Guardians of the Galaxy. It's also been revealed that Steve Rogers, the MCU's original Captain America, will be flying through World War 2 in a suit of armor: so that's him inside the HYDRA Stomper. Doctor Strange is set to fight this more evil version of himself. Gamora, however, was not featured in the trailer, so it's unclear how her story will change in the upcoming series, though the Daughter of Thanos title might be hinting at her remaining loyal to the Titan.

What If…? will also include the Watcher, who, as the name suggests, keeps an eye on the goings on of the multiverse. Marvel have been building up to multiple timelines for a while, introducing time travel in Avengers: Endgame, teasing the Nexus in WandaVision, and then introducing the Time Variance Authority in Loki. What If…? seems the next step in exploring the Marvel multiverse. It will also feature much of the MCU's cast returning to voice their characters.

While the series doesn't have a release date just yet, it's expected to premiere on Disney Plus sometime in August 2021. It will likely be followed by Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel, which are both thought to debut this year.

Marvel Phase 4 is currently continuing on Disney Plus with Loki, which is dropping its remaining two episodes weekly. Black Widow is also hitting theaters and Disney Plus Premier Access imminently. Plus, this year will see the MCU continue on the big screen with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Eternals.

While you wait for What If…? to arrive, check out our Loki release schedule to find out exactly when the next episode releases – and find the best Disney Plus prices and deals.