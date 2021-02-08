Marvel debuts new Falcon and The Winter Soldier trailer featuring Bucky wielding the shield

Marvel is bringing the goods at this year's Super Bowl. A new trailer for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier has dropped, showcasing Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes' interesting relationship as the Disney Plus series seriously spreads its wings ahead of a March release.

"I have no intention to leave my work unfinished," snarls a returning Baron Zemo (Daniel Bruhl), who clearly has unfinished business after his attempts to drive a wedge between Bucky and Cap in Captain America: Civil War.

Now, it's the new man holding the shield – Anthony Mackie's Falcon – in his sights. There are some seriously fan-pleasing moments too: Bucky flaunts Cap's iconic vibranium shield at one point, while the OG Captain America (Chris Evans) is seen adorning a poster in another scene.

It's another MCU returnee, Sharon Carter (Emily CanVamp), that makes the biggest impact, however. She confronts Falcon and The Winter Soldier while also taking down some unnamed goons. Carter best encapsulates Marvel's all-action approach to the series, which culminates in this trailer with a set-piece on two moving trucks as Falcon swoops on by.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier trailer ends where it began: with Sam and Bucky's frosty face-off. It then climaxes, remarkably, in a staring contest. Kevin Feige, you've done it again.

Marvel Studios has already made confident first strides into streaming on Disney Plus. WandaVision has fan theories galore and even meta commercials. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, though, is aiming to be a different beast entirely when it premieres on March 19.

Catch up on the story so far with our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order.