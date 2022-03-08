Shang-Chi concept art reveals a scrapped Deadpool cameo

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings concept art reveals a Deadpool cameo that didn't make it to the finished film.

The artwork was unveiled by Andrew Kim, who has worked in the art department of other Marvel projects like Guardians of the Galaxy, Ant-Man, and the upcoming The Marvels.

In the picture, which you can see below, Deadpool is fighting an opponent who appears to be the villainous Proxima Midnight, introduced in Avengers: Infinity War. The showdown is taking place at the Golden Daggers Club, where Shang-Chi battles his sister (and Wong and Abomination are seen duking it out).

The fact that we almost got Deadpool in Shang-Chi pic.twitter.com/WOg44ACR2IMarch 8, 2022 See more

Of course, the concept art doesn't mean that a Deadpool cameo in the movie was ever actually on the table – but it's a cool crossover nonetheless.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has already revealed that Deadpool 3 will be in the MCU, so the Merc with a Mouth will definitely be debuting in the main universe at some point in the future. When that may be remains a mystery, though there's much speculation that Deadpool will appear in Doctor Strange 2.

"I don't know if I'm supposed to say anything about that, but I'm really not in the movie," Ryan Reynolds has said of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, adding: "I could be an unreliable narrator, but I promise you I'm not in the movie." Considering Andrew Garfield's repeated denials of his Spider-Man: No Way Home role, the jury's out on whether we believe Reynolds or not.

Doctor Strange 2 arrives this May 6. In the meantime, check out our ultimate guide to Marvel Phase 4 for everything else the MCU has in store for us.