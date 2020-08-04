New MCU concept art teases how Kate Bishop could look in the Disney Plus Hawkeye series

The Disney Plus Hawkeye series may be over a year away but a new piece of Marvel concept art has revealed the design for Clint Barton’s protégé, Kate Bishop.

Andy Park, director of visual development at Marvel Studios, shared the artwork on Twitter for those understandably suffering from “MCU withdrawals” as the pop-culture phenomenon passes 13 months without a new entry.

The image, which is also seen briefly in the Disney Plus short “Expanding the Universe,” provides a tease on how Bishop could look, though may yet change with the finished product.

I hear some people are having MCU withdrawals. I feel ya. Waiting is tough I know! Here’s a little something- a concept design illustration I did for the upcoming Hawkeye @disneyplus show. This was seen on the “Expanding the Universe” featurette on Disney+ #hawkeye #katebishop pic.twitter.com/wDPGwJNNBQAugust 3, 2020

Perhaps taking some inspiration from Matt Fraction’s legendary Hawkeye run in the comics, Bishop can be seen with shades, covered in plasters, and with a purple-hued evolution of Jeremy Renner’s get-up in the MCU.

It’s the location in the background that could catch most eyes, however. Carrying a West Coast vibe, it could be the first hint at the setting for the Disney Plus series which is still tentatively set for “Fall 2021.”

What is less clear, though, is who will be wielding the bow and quiver under Clint Barton’s watchful eye. Hailee Steinfeld was heavily linked at one point, yet there’s been radio silence on that front for quite some time now.

Before Hawkeye makes the leap to television, there’s still the small matter of the vast majority of Marvel Phase 4 to get through, though things are currently up in the air due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Falcon and The Winter Soldier, due for release this month, has been delayed, with Black Widow and WandaVision still set for November and December respectively. Beyond that, The Eternals are coming in February 2021, Loki in Spring and, finally, we reach Hawkeye – and Kate Bishop’s debut in the MCU. Bullseye.