The next Hawkeye may have been found – Hailee Steinfeld is in talks to join the MCU Disney+ series

The next Hawkeye has reportedly been cast – and she’s already got superhero experience. Hailee Steinfeld is potentially going from the Spider-Verse to the MCU having entered talks to play Clint Barton’s protégé Kate Bishop in the upcoming Disney+ streaming service series.

According to Variety, the actress – who voiced Spider-Gwen in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and played Charlie in Transformers spin-off Bumblebee – “has been offered the lead role” as Bishop, who eventually takes over the Hawkeye mantle in the comics. The character’s also shaping up to do so in the Hawkeye MCU series, which is slated for a Fall 2021 release date.

Jeremy Renner – the original Hawkeye – has spoken about Kate Bishop’s role in the upcoming series during the Marvel Phase 4 reveal at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, hinting at a mentor role by saying she’s “the best Hawkeye… and I get to teach someone else how to be a superhero without superpowers.”

Renner has not confirmed whether he’ll be hanging up the bow and quiver after the conclusion of the series, though Hailee Steinfeld’s possible casting gives a very clear indication that Marvel Studios is gearing up for a new generation of heroes.

In other Hawkeye-related news, the Disney+ series has also brought on a new writer to help shape the show. Jonathan Igla, who can count a highly-successful stint on Mad Men as part of his resume, will also serve as executive producer (via The Hollywood Reporter).

