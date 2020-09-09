Marvel's Avengers game Mission List: Every mission on the war table

The Marvel’s Avengers game mission list fills the War Table with plenty of Avengers game modes across the six regions currently available in the game, but given that the missions refresh every so often and the results are random, it can be hard to pin down specific war zones in Marvel's Avengers game. This makes it especially tricky if you need to complete certain war zones to progress a mission chain objective.

In this guide, we’re going to run through the full Avengers game mission list so far, listing them per region so that you can find out what missions are currently available, what you’ll be expected to do in them and what rewards you can receive for completing them.

Avengers mission list: snowy tundra

Snowy Tundra

(Image credit: Square Enix)

The Evil Reborn

Mission Type: Elite Hive

In this mission, you have to find an underground facility and clear out a series of floors containing enemies and varied objectives found in other drop zones.

Guaranteed Rewards: Rare or Better Gear, Legendary Gear

Data Squib Repository

Mission Type: Control Drop Zone

This mission tasks you with identifying and hacking an AIM server, using JARVIS to steal intelligence while repelling enemy forces.

Guaranteed Rewards: Random Iso-8 shards

Hybrid Incubation Chamber

Mission Type: Sabotage Drop Zone

You’ll head to a top secret AIM facility in this drop zone, and be tasked with sabotaging the machinery you find inside in a smash and grab operation

Guaranteed Rewards: Random Iso-8 Shard

Avengers mission list: Pacific Northwest

Pacific Northwest

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Alpha Threat Training Complex

Mission Type: Elimination Drop Zone

In this speedy mission, you’ll be sent to track down and take out a squad of elite AIM forces in the forest.

Guaranteed Rewards: Random Iso-8 Shard

Stark Realities

Mission Type: Priority Threat Sector

This mission sends players inside an AIM facility and tasks The Avengers with destroying an enlarged arc reactor.

Performance Reward: Epic Gear

Stark Realities (Revisit)

Mission Type: Sabotage Threat Sector

You’ll be sent to an alternate AIM arc reactor and told to destroy the device, wiping out waves of enemies along the way.

Performance Reward: Rare or better gear

Forest Hive

Mission Type: Hive

This hive mission will send you into the forest to find a facility with many layers of enemies to fight, and randomized objectives to complete.

Performance Reward: Uncommon Gear

Turbulence (Elite)

Mission Type: Elite Villain Sector

This mission sends you out to investigate a disturbance and engage in a boss battle with an elite villain enemy.

Guaranteed Rewards: Rare or Better Gear

Expo Hydraulics Foundry

Assault Drop Zone

In this mission you’ll be sent inside an AIM facility to locate a set of robots and take them out.

Guaranteed Rewards: Random Iso-8 Shard

Out Of The Shadows

Mission Type: Secrets Within

In this mission, Commander Hill will send you to retrieve data stolen by AIM following the events of A-Day.

Guaranteed Rewards: Epic SHIELD Gear

Bad Blood

Mission Type: SHIELD Faction Mission

In this mission you head into an AIM facility to retrieve the SHIELD Protocols, taking on Taskmaster in the process.

Guaranteed Rewards: Epic SHIELD Gear

In Honor’s Name

Mission Type: SHIELD Faction Mission

This mission is part of the SHIELD Faction questline where Commander Hill employs The Avengers to retrieve a dataset from an area in enemy control.

Guaranteed Rewards: Epic SHIELD Gear

Condition: Green

Mission Type: Iconic Mission

This kicks off Hulk’s side campaign, so you’ll have to play as or have Hulk on your team to progress through the mission, where you track residual gamma radiation to an AIM facility.

Guaranteed Rewards: Rare or Better Gear, Hero-Specific Gear: Hulk Only

Day Of The Remains

Mission Type: Inhuman Alliance Faction Mission

In this mission you follow Hank Pym’s instructions to find blueprints for an AIM Dreadbot so The Avengers can gain the upper hand when they face it.

Guaranteed Reward: Epic Pym Technologies Gear

Avengers missions list: Scandinavian Highlands

Scandinavian Highlands

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Mistaken Identity

Mission Type: Iconic Mission

Thor’s side campaign asks you to investigate a cult of AIM scientists called The Woken who are worshiping a clone of the god of thunder.

Guaranteed Rewards: Rare or Better Gear, Hero-Specific Gear: Thor Only

Agents of Thunder

Mission Type: Iconic Mission

Following the previous mission, you’ll follow The Woken to an experimental Bifrost that they’ve created, and you’ll be tasked to wipe it out and put a stop to the cult.

Guaranteed Rewards: Rare or Better Gear, Hero-Specific Gear: Thor Only

Avengers mission list: Helicarrier

Helicarrier

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Harm Challenge 1

Mission Type: Virtual Training Module

This is the first of many Holographic Augmented Reality Machine challenges, where you’ll take on robots in cyberspace.

Guaranteed Rewards: Random Comic

Harm Training: Ms. Marvel

Mission Type: Virtual Training Module

This is Kamala Khan’s HARM training mission, to help you hone your skills with Ms. Marvel.

Guaranteed Rewards: Random Comic

Harm Training: Hulk

Mission Type: Virtual Training Module

This is Hulk’s HARM training mission, to help you hone your skills with the big green guy before you head out into battle.

Guaranteed Rewards: Random Comic

Harm Training: Iron Man

Mission Type: Virtual Training Module

Iron Man’s HARM training mission will get you up to speed with how he controls in battle - use this to practice his trickier maneuvers.

Guaranteed Rewards: Random Comic

Harm Training: Thor

Mission Type: Virtual Training Module

This training mission will teach you how to play Thor in Marvel’s Avengers by letting you battle robots in cyberspace.

Guaranteed Rewards: Random Comic

Harm Training: Captain America

Mission Type: Virtual Training Module

Captain America’s training mission will teach you how to handle the Brooklyn brawler in battle by pitting you against waves of robots.

Guaranteed Rewards: Random Comic

Priority Harm Challenge

Mission Type: Priority Harm Challenge

A selection of these HARM missions will appear depending on which character you’re playing as in the Avengers Initiative.

Guaranteed Rewards: Specific Comic

Avengers mission list: Utah Badlands

Utah Badlands

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Our Town

Mission Type: Control Threat Sector

Out in Wyoming, you have to disrupt AIM experiments on citizens to complete this mini mission.

Performance Reward: Rare or Better Gear

The Inhuman Condition

Mission Type: Defend Threat Sector

In this mission you’ve got to rescue some Inhuman Refugees from the clutches of AIM, with assistance from Hank Pym.

Performance Reward: Rare or Better Gear

The Inhuman Condition (Revisit)

Mission Type: Defend Threat Sector

In this revisit mission, you’ll locate and rescue another set of Inhuman Refugees from AIM.

Performance Reward: Rare or Better Gear

Desert Hive

Mission Type: Hive

Hive missions saddle you with varied floors of objectives seen in other War Zones, and you’ll have to progress through a set number of floors to complete this endurance test.

Performance Reward: Uncommon Gear

Let The Game Begin

Mission Type: Hive

This Hive mission will send you to locate a sprawling AIM lab and head inside to progress through a series of levels filled with enemies and varied objectives.

Performance Reward: Uncommon Gear

Desert Vault (Elite)

Mission Type: Vault

This Vault mission will have you follow a tracking beacon to a tiny nub on the ground, which once activated will open a vault. Once it’s open you’ll be tasked with unlocking the mechanism by activating certain terminals in time, while fighting waves of enemies.

Guaranteed Rewards: Rare or Better Gear

More Than Inhuman

Mission Type: Inhuman Alliance Faction Mission

This mission is part of a faction questline, and sends you to a hyper circuit station to destroy the generators and rid the area of AIM forces.

Guaranteed Rewards: Epic Pym Technologies Gear

Rockets’ Red Glare

Mission Type: Iconic Mission

This side campaign follows Captain America as he destroys a satellite hub owned by AIM to shut down their communication network.

Guaranteed Rewards: Rare or Better Gear, Hero-Specific Gear: Captain America Only

Along Came A Spider

Mission Type: Iconic Mission

Black Widow’s side follows Romanoff as she helps a team of AIM scientists defect to shield, defending them as they escape.

Guaranteed Rewards: Rare or Better Gear, Hero-Specific Gear: Black Widow Only

Avengers mission list: Eastern Seaboard

Eastern Seaboard

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Enter: The Avengers

Mission Type: Defend Threat Sector

In this mission you have to rescue a team of SHIELD agents who are trapped in a battle with AIM forces.

Performance Rewards: Rare or Better Gear

Fugitive Holding Facility

Mission Type: Defend Drop Zone

You’ll have to infiltrate and defend an allied position from within an AIM facility so that The Avengers can secure extraction in this mission.

Guaranteed Rewards: Random ISO-8 Shard