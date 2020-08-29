Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream: watch the Community Shield online from anywhere

The football season's only just ended, but it starts right up again today. The Community Shield (née Charity Shield) is of course English football's traditional curtain-raiser, and this afternoon's game will be contested by Liverpool, the Premier League champions, and Arsenal, the FA Cup winners. Liverpool played in last season's Community Shield too, but only because Man City had won both of the major domestic competitions. The sad news is that Liverpool vs Arsenal will be played in the gaping chasm of an empty Wembley Stadium, but read on for details on how to live stream the Community Shield from anywhere.

Community Shield 2020: Liverpool vs Arsenal Kick-off is at 4.30pm BST, with coverage starting on BT Sport 1 in the UK at 4pm. For those of you looking to tune in from America, the game starts at 11.30am ET/8.30am PT. If you're abroad and worried that you might not be able to tap into your regular provider's coverage of the match, try this VPN deal which will enable you to access your BT subscription just like you would at home.

It isn't the most prestigious competition, but a trophy's a trophy - we all remember Man City's, ahem, 'Fourmidables' - and the Community Shield offers a nice way for the players to ease themselves into a new season, and the fans to see the new signings and kits on show.

There may not be a huge number of new faces on show today though, as the transfer market hasn't yet reached silly season, but there'll be hope that Willian and William Saliba turn out for the Gunners, and that Kostas Tsimikas and some of Liverpool's younger players get a runout.

There are usually goals when Liverpool play Arsenal. They played each other three times last season, exchanging 17 goals as Liverpool won twice and Arsenal once. The League Cup tie was the pick of the bunch, ending 5-5 and going to penalties, with Liverpool's youngsters putting in a very impressive showing.

No matter who you support, this could be a really entertaining game. Here's how to live stream Liverpool vs Arsenal and watch the Community Shield online - no matter where you are.

Live stream Liverpool vs Arsenal from the UK

BT Sport

BT Sport has exclusive broadcasting rights for the Community Shield in the UK. That means Liverpool vs Arsenal will be on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 4pm BST ahead of a 4.30pm kick-off. Gone are the days of a lengthy contract, however, and you can get a monthly pass for £25 which is decent value when you consider that the Premier League and Bundesliga start again soon, and how many games you'll get for that one fee. If you're out of the UK right now, fear not. Grab a VPN to get your Community Shield hit no matter where you are.

How to watch the Community Shield online in the US

ESPN+

ESPN has the rights to the Community Shield in the US, and you can watch Liverpool vs Arsenal on the streaming service ESPN+, away from traditional TV. Check out our ESPN+ price guide for more details. Coverage starts at 11am ET/8am PT, ahead of an 11.30am ET/8.30am PT kick-off.

How to live stream Liverpool vs Arsenal in Canada

Sportsnet

You need to head over to Sportsnet World if you're in Canada and looking for a Community Shield live stream. If you're already hooked up with Sportsnet through a TV package then you can watch Liverpool vs Arsenal online for free, otherwise though you'll need to choose from a range of plans, starting from $9.99 a month. Kick-off is scheduled for 11.30am ET/8.30am PT, and, once again, if you happen to be outside of Canada, you can use a VPN to access Sportsnet's coverage just like you would if you were at home.

How to live stream Liverpool vs Arsenal in Australia

Kayo Sports

ESPN also holds the broadcasting rights to the Community Shield in Australia. If you haven't got it tied into your Foxtel package - they offer great amounts of content but aren't the cheapest - then you'll want to head over to Kayo Sports. This service will let you stream loads of quality sport - including the NRL and AFL - for a pretty agreeable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering. What's more, you can try Kayo Sports for free with their 14-day trial. The main difference between Basic and Premium is the number of screens and devices you can use - though you could always use this to your advantage to split the costs. Kick-off for Liverpool vs Arsenal is set for 1.30am AEST in the early hours of Sunday morning. And for those of you who are out of the country, you can use a VPN as outlined above.

Live stream Liverpool vs Arsenal from anywhere