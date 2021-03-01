Lego NES sets - is Lego's new Nintendo kit still available?

Can you still get Lego NES set deals? Is it even in stock anymore? Luckily enough, yes. Head over to the official Lego US store or UK website and you can pick up the kit from there. You may want to grab it sooner rather than later, though - it sold out fast in 2020 and has been tricky to find ever since.

This scarcity isn't surprising. There was a lot of interest when it became available for pre-order last year, and the Lego NES set has been getting plenty of attention ever since.

Although it's expensive, it's absolutely worth the fuss. The Lego NES set is a slice of nostalgia, and there are a whopping 2,646 pieces behind it. Besides a blocky mock-up of the 1980s console and controller, it also features a faux-CRT TV with a side-scrolling screen that allows you to 'play' the original Super Mario game.

What's more, it's compatible with any other Lego Super Mario sets (the Mario figure from the starter kit will react to obstacles, power-ups, and enemies). Lego Super Mario is pure joy, so we can definitely recommend mixing and matching.

Anyway, onward to the Lego NES deals!

Lego NES deals - US

The Lego NES set only seems to be available at a handful of retailers, and the most reliable option would be (unsurprisingly) the official Lego store. We've seen a listing on Amazon as well, but it's often in and out of stock.

Lego NES | $229.99 at Lego Store US

This link takes you straight to the official Lego NES deals from the company itself. While it's a pricey, you're getting the means of recreating the console, a controller, game cartridge, and a CRT TV with side-scrolling screen that allows you to 'play' the first Super Mario level. It's a real beauty, and 2,646 pieces strong.

Lego NES | $229.99 at Amazon US

The only other offer we've been able to find thus far has been this one at Amazon - and even then, the Lego NES deals are not always in stock. In fact, we often see it as 'available from other sellers', most of which charge a higher-than-normal rate.

Lego NES deals - UK

Lego NES deals have been selling like hot-cakes since day one. However, they're not widely available - we've only seen them listed via Lego itself and Smyths. That means it's a good idea to pounce on any offer you see.

Lego NES | £209.99 at Lego Store UK

Head straight to the source and get the Lego NES set from the company itself. It's expensive, but you're getting your hands on a faithful recreation of the console to go with a retro CRT TV (complete with side-scrolling Super Mario level).

Lego NES | £209.99 at Smyths

If you don't have any luck with the official Lego store, try Smyths - they're the only other UK retailer that's had Lego NES deals. As such, it's a good backup to check in on if all else fails.

