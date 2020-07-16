LEGO NES pre-order - get the best deals on LEGO's new Nintendo kit

Now that the kit has been officially revealed, you may be keen to put in a LEGO NES pre-order before it sells out (we've had quite enough of that after Warhammer 40,000 Indomitus, thank you very much). Luckily, LEGO NES pre-orders still seem to be available - for the time being, at least.

US LEGO NES pre-order: Official Lego store

Official Lego store UK LEGO NES pre-order: Official Lego store

The set will be released on August 1, 2020, so you don't have long to get your LEGO NES pre-order in. We can't imagine it'll be in stock for long, especially because it seems to be exclusive to the LEGO store; we've not seen deals anywhere else, bar the option to "register your interest" on the UK Nintendo website.

If you want to get your hands on the LEGO NES, be prepared to shell out some serious moolah though: the kit comes in at $229.99 in the US and £209.99 in the UK, making it one of the more expensive sets set to be available. However, it's a very cool set filled with nostalgia: besides a mock-up of the console and controller, it features a faux-CRT TV that allows you to 'play' the original Super Mario game. What's more, it's compatible with any other LEGO Super Mario deals you pick up (the Mario figure from the starter set will react to obstacles, power-ups, and enemies).

As for what this kit offers, you're getting a blocky recreation of the 1980s console, a controller, game cartridge, and CRT TV with a side-scrolling screen controlled by a handle that allows you to 'play' the original game's first level by jumping over foes or obstacles. It's a really neat idea, and one that'll keep you busy for a while - there are a whopping 2,646 pieces.

Anyway, onward to the LEGO NES pre-order deals. Let's-a-go!

LEGO NES pre-order deals

LEGO NES pre-order deals are available now, and the kit will launch in just a few weeks - August 1, 2020, to be precise. That's the same date as the rest of the LEGO Super Mario range, so it's going to be a busy time if you're a LEGO and Nintendo fan. We've listed offers below, but, unfortunately, it only seems to be available from the official LEGO store at the time of writing.

If that changes, we'll update this page right away.

LEGO NES pre-order | $229.99 / £209.99

This is the official LEGO Store NES pre-order, and you're getting the means of recreating the console, a controller, game cartridge, CRT TV, and the first Super Mario level with it. It's a real beauty, and 2,646 pieces strong.View Deal

