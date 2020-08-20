New Justice League Snyder Cut teaser puts Zack Snyder's vision in motion

Two days until DC’s FanDome and, as it turns out, it’s also two days until we get our first full look at the Justice League Snyder Cut.

For now, we’ll have to make do with this new mini-teaser released by Zack Snyder on social media in anticipation of the DC virtual event.

Teaser Premiere 8/22 2:30pm (PDT) #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/bxxPLuCyv3August 20, 2020

As part of the reveal, we’ve got Superman skulking around a memorial to his battle with Zod in Metropolis, inscribed with the words “If you seek his monument, look around you.” Chilling. And probably a hint at a continuation of the thematic thread started in Man of Steel.

On a more light-hearted note, there’s a quick shot of Victor Stone in his football days celebrating a win for the Gotham City Wildcats. Interestingly, there also looks to be the first shot of Zack Snyder’s take on the Superman vs. Justice League fight scene that we got in the original 2017 theatrical release.

Perhaps most importantly for the vocal Snyder Cut contingent, this is the first real sizzle reel we’ve laid eyes on for the project and indicates that Snyder is well on course to meet the 2021 date for the HBO Max release.

Snyder has been counting down to the big Snyder Cut panel in recent days, offering up fresh shots of the re-release, as well as a new look at Ben Affleck’s Batman.

As confirmed by Snyder’s tweet, we’ll also be getting a full teaser during the Snyder Cut panel at 2:30pm Pacific/10:30pm BST. For more on Saturday’s line-up, check out the full DC FanDome schedule.