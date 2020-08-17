Zack Snyder reveals new look at Ben Affleck's Batman in Justice League

Zack Snyder's Justice League is coming. Yes, the fabled Snyder Cut may still be a baffling reality to many people, but it's coming – and Snyder's doing his very best to make sure we're all aware of its release on HBO Max next year.

The director's latest update comes thanks to Ben Affleck's birthday. The actor celebrated turning 48 on August 15, and Snyder posted a new image of his Batman on the social media website Vero. "Happy birthday Ben," he wrote alongside the image, which can be seen below.

(Image credit: Zack Snyder/Vero)

That's not the only Justice League update we've had. Snyder has once again teased the upcoming DC Fandome event, promising some exclusive new updates on the movie. Again, on Vero, he posted a new image, showcasing a behind-the-scenes look at Wayne Manor with "6 days" written over the top. See below.

(Image credit: Zack Snyder/Vero)

We are now only a few days away from FanDome, which will feature panels on (deep breath) Wonder Woman 1984, Flash (2022), The Suicide Squad, Black Adam, The Batman and more. For DC fans, it's a dream come true. Check out all the highlight from the schedule, and when the event is happening, here.