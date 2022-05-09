That surprise A-list cameo in Doctor Strange 2 explained

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is an adventure through the Marvel multiverse, which naturally means there are mind-blowing surprises and, of course, massive cameos galore.

Among the surprise faces that pop up throughout the movie, though, is one that's bound to bring the house down – and they've even been long-rumored for an MCU role.

Now, consider this your major spoiler warning for Doctor Strange 2. If you haven't seen the film just yet, bookmark this page and come back when you have!

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

If you've made it this far, then you'll know that, yes, John Krasinski is Mr. Fantastic in Multiverse of Madness.

Not only that, but Krasinski appears in the character's famous blue costume, and even shows off his stretchy powers. Along with being a member of the Fantastic Four, he's also a key player in the Illuminati, joined by Anson Mount's Black Bolt, Hayley Atwell's Captain Carter, Lashana Lynch's Captain Marvel, Patrick Stewart's Professor X, and Chiwetel Ejiofor's Mordo.

If you want to know more about Krasinski's surprise MCU debut and what it means for the future of the MCU, scroll on...

Who does John Krasinski play in Doctor Strange 2?

Mr. Fantastic, AKA Reed Richards, is a member of the Fantastic Four in Marvel comics. He's married to Susan Storm, AKA the Invisible Woman. Also in the superhero team is Benjamin Grimm, AKA the Thing, and Johnny Storm, AKA the Human Torch.

Reed Richards is a genius scientist, and, thanks to a mishap with some cosmic radiation, has the ability to stretch his entire body. We'll most likely next see the character in the upcoming Fantastic Four movie, which doesn't have a release date just yet.

Will John Krasinski be in the Fantastic Four movie?

(Image credit: Getty)

Well, that's hard to predict. While in Doctor Strange 2, actors play different versions of their character – Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen play multiple Stephen Stranges and Wanda Maximoffs, respectively – in Spider-Man: No Way Home, three Peter Parkers are played by three different actors (Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield). Plus, there's the fact that we have yet to meet the main Marvel timeline's version of Reed. Krasinski may have the role, or it could be someone else entirely.

Mr. Fantastic has been played in live-action twice before, once by Ioan Gruffudd, and a second time by Miles Teller. It's unclear if we'll be seeing either of them again in the role.

There's also the fact that Wanda turned Mr. Fantastic into stretchy spaghetti in a murderous rampage that wiped out every single Illuminati member besides Mordo...

No casting news has been announced for the upcoming Fantastic Four movie just yet, and director Jon Watts recently dropped out, too. With that in mind, we'll probably have to wait a while longer to find out if Krasinski will return to the role – and if his real-life wife Emily Blunt will be playing his on-screen wife Susan Storm, as many have fan-cast.

