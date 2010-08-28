iPhone game of the day: Super Turbo Action Pig

Game: Super Turbo Action Pig

Price: $1.99

Size: 6.4MB

Buy it now from the iTunes Store: US/UK

Any game where you're trying to stop delicious pig-based meat products from happening should be considered as playing from the perspective of the villain. Nonetheless, even though you're doing the unthinkable by trying to stop your piggy friends from being transformed into a taste sensation, Super Turbo Action Pig is pretty good.

The premise is exactly as stated -- you are a pig, who is super, turbo and action, and your goal is to stop an allegedly evil butcher called Bill from making sausages of your pals. Wonderful sausages. Truly, you are playing the bad guy.

Gameplay is, like most good iPhone games, incredibly simple. The titular pig is flying through the air thanks to his rocket backpack, and your job is to move him through all manner of dangerous obstacles, from meathooks to circular saws to missiles. You hold a finger on the screen to make the pig fly higher, and let go to have him drop.

The ultimate goal is to get as far as you can and collect the golden donut pieces along the way. It can get pretty tricky, especially thanks to the fact that you need to rely on inertia rather than direct control to make it through.

The game also sounds good and looks great, with a bold and solid cartoon art style. What more could you want? It's an addictive little title and one that'll definitely get more than enough playtime for the cash, so why not try it out, eh? EH!?

