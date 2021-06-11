How to watch The Future Games Show Powered by WD_BLACK on June 13

Looking for how to watch The Future Games Show Powered by WD_BLACK this weekend? Here’s everything you need to know.

This year’s event will take place on Sunday June 13 at 4pm PDT / 7pm EDT / 12am Midnight BST / 1am CEST and will be available to stream on Twitch , Facebook , YouTube , Twitter , and right here on GamesRadar.

Following on from March 2021’s Future Game Show Spring Showcase , this will be the fourth Future Games Show to take place and this time around is an official partner of E3 2021 and The /twitchgaming gathering . The event is set to showcase 75 minutes worth of gameplay clips, developer walkthroughs, and world premieres. With just some of the developers confirmed to be in attendance including Sega, Frontier Developments, 505 Games, Chucklefish, Merge Games, and All in! Games.

June’s Future Games Show will also introduce a new section to the event, the Virtual Show Floor, which will feature games that will all have playable Steam demos for fans to download and play immediately after their reveal.

Highlights from the previous Future Games Show included showing a first trailer for Daedalic Entertainment’s Lord of the Rings: Gollum , the world premiere of indie narrative adventure game Arctic Awakening , as well as a developer presentation from Oddworld: Soulstorm developers Oddworld Inhabitants.

Just when you thought we couldn’t top the last Future Games Show’s hosts - Resident Evil 3 Remake’s Jill Valentine (Nicole Tompkins), Carlos Oliveira (Jeff Schine), and Resident Evil 2 Remake’s Claire Redfield (Stephanie Panisello) - we’ve managed to get The Last of Us 2 actors Troy Baker aka Joel Miller, as well as Jonesy in Fortnite , and alongside him Laura Bailey aka Abby Anderson also from The Last of Us 2 and Black Widow from Marvel’s Avengers.

This isn’t the only Future brand to be hosting an event in partnership with E3 2021, as the PC Gaming Show will also be going ahead on Sunday June 13 at 2:30pm PST / 5:30pm EST / 10pm BST, which is set to show off the latest and greatest in the world of PC gaming.