How to watch today's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer gameplay premiere

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer gameplay premiere, in case you've been staying off the grid, is happening today, with developer Infinity Ward finally lifting the lid on the online component to its rebooted Modern Warfare franchise in the annual shooter series.

Of course, we've already had a taste of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer gameplay in the form of Gunfight, the game's new, fast paced 2v2 mode which publisher Activision devoted an entire live stream to earlier this month. You can watch five minutes of Gunfight gameplay right here if you want, but today's the day where things get really interesting.

How to watch the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer gameplay premiere

Let the countdown begin.Coverage for the #ModernWarfare Multiplayer Premiere begins on 8/1 at 10 AM PT. pic.twitter.com/xjMIJKzWoLJuly 30, 2019

As announced by the official Twitter channel above, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer gameplay premiere takes place today, Thursday August 1, beginning at 10 AM PT/1 PM ET/6 PM BST, streamed live on the Call of Duty Twitch channel right here or embedded below:

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer gameplay premiere begins with a trailer debut and pre-show, before moving on to a full gameplay live stream at 10.30 AM PT/1.30 PM ET/6.30 PM BST and coming to a close almost four hours later with a post show at 2 PM PT/5 PM ET/10 PM BST.

The gameplay reveal will show off everything you want to know about Modern Warfare multiplayer, including perks, maps, modes, clans, and the new and improved Killstreaks system.

Read more (Image credit: Activision) The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 reboot is an Infinity Ward game with a Naughty Dog heart

If you're unable to watch along live, Activision will likely upload the multiplayer trailer to its Call of Duty YouTube channel as soon as it's debuted, while our very own Leon Hurley is at the event right now, so stay peeled to GamesRadar for the latest, hands-on coverage of one of the most anticipated new games of 2019.

Check out our list of the best Call of Duty games to play while you wait for this year's instalment, or check out the video below for a guide to everything else out this week.