How to live stream Shakur Stevenson vs Jeremiah Nakathila fight: watch the boxing for free and from anywhere today

Shakur Stevenson will be looking to cement his reputation as boxing's brightest talent tonight by claiming his second world title in only his 16th professional fight.

Stevenson vs Nakathila at a glance This title fight takes place at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in Nevada, USA on Saturday, June 12. Taylor and Ramirez's ring walks are expected at around 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 3am BST / 12pm AEST

The 23-year-old New Jersey fighter will be looking to continue his rapid ascent tonight by claiming the junior lightweight belt, having given up his featherweight title in order to move up to the 130 pound division.

The undefeated star comes into the fight off the back of a unanimous decision victory over Toka Khan Clary in December, but his opponent tonight presents potentially the biggest test of his short career.

Thirty-one-year-old Namibian Jeremiah Nakathila will be making his debut in the US, but shouldn't be underestimated.

Nakathila, who works a day job as a warrant officer in the Namibian Police force, boasts a 21-1 record, with ten of his last fights won via knockout.

Stevenson vs Nakathila live stream: how to watch the fight in the US

ESPN

This much-anticipated fight is available to watch in the US via ESPN and Spanish-language channel ESPN Deportes, with coverage beginning at 10pm ET / 7pm PT, which is around the time the fighters are expected to make their way into the ring If you want to watch the full card, then you should head to ESPN's streaming service ESPN Plus, which will be showing all bouts from Las Vegas from 4.45pm ET / 1.45pm PT. ESPN Plus costs $5.99 per month, but you can save even more if you pay for a year in advance. Better still, if you grab ESPN Plus as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle, you'll get access to the Disney Plus catalog plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers, all for $13.99 a month. Not in the US? Then you'll need a VPN to watch this live stream - follow those instructions set out above.

Stevenson vs Nakathila live stream: how to watch the fight in the UK

While rumours persists that Sky may have clinched a last minute deal with promoters Top Rank to screen this fight, at the time of writing there remains no confirmed broadcaster for this fight in the UK. It's therefore worth keeping a close eye on Sky Sports schedules, but if the situation doesn't change then you might want to consider tapping into a live stream from elsewhere via a VPN- just follow the instructions set out below. Just be aware that you may need credit card details from an account based in the broadcasting country. This much-anticipated fight is scheduled to begin at around 3am BST in the early hours of Sunday morning,

Stevenson vs Nakathila live stream: how to watch the fight in Canada

TSN

Sports specialists TSN have the broadcast rights for Stevenson vs Nakathilat in Canada . Cable subscribers can log-in to watch TSN live streams for free with details of their provider. If you're not an existing customer, you can sign up to the TSN Direct streaming service for just $7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. Coverage of the fight starts at 10pm ET / 7pm PT, which is when the fighters are expected to enter the ring. Not in Canada? Then you'll need a VPN to watch this live stream - follow those instructions set out above.

How to watch Stevenson vs Nakathila: live stream boxing in Australia

Fite.TV

This big bout will be shown Down Under via Fite.TV. The PPV is set to cost US$9.99, which is around AU$13. The fighters are due to make their ring walks at around 12pm midday on Sunday.

