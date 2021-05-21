How to watch MODOK for free online - stream the Marvel animated series

Straight from Marvel Animations and Marvel Television, Marvel Studios brings this new adult animation series. MODOK stars Patton Oswalt as a grumpy supervillan, unable to gain control of the world, finding himself in something of a mid-life crisis, removed as a member from A. I. M. and dealing with his family in New Jersey.

Want to find out how to watch MODOK online where you are? Keep reading to find out more about this Hulu exclusive.

Having spent many years battling superheroes and supervillains alike to take over the world and be the superior villainous force, MODOK - otherwise known as George Tarleton - hits a midlife crisis.

His mom-blog wife remains unconvinced of his ambitions of being the ultimate supervillain, while his 17-year-old daughter, Melissa, seeks to gain her father's approval in her plight to also become a supervillain. His 12-year-old son, on the other hand, couldn't care less.

A peculiar ensemble of characters, MODOK is likely to be full of odd hilarity, hitting Hulu in full with all 10 episodes of season one arriving at the same time to the US streaming platform.

Starring Aimee Garcia, Ben Schwartz, Melissa Fumero and more, find out how you can watch MODOK online where you are.

Watch MODOK - US

Watch MODOK - UK

Disney Plus | £7.99 a month/£79.90 a year

As a part of Star content on Disney Plus, MODOK will be available to watch from May 21, with new episodes available every Friday for its 10 episode run. This means the finale episode will land on the platform on July 23. You can choose between Disney Plus' monthly or annual plan, with the annual plan saving you 15% every year.

Watch MODOK - Canada

Disney Plus | $11.99 a month/$119.99 a year

It's the same story in Canada. You can watch Marvel's MODOK on Disney Plus, with the first episode dropping on May 21, and new episodes being released every Friday thereafter.

Watch MODOK - Australia

Disney Plus | $11.99 a month/$119.99 a year

Disney Plus Star content is also available in Australia. While the Disney Plus free trial has been and gone, you can benefit from a 15% saving when opting for the annual plan. Here you'll find the first episode of MODOK from May 21, with the remaining 9 episodes dropping every Friday thereafter.

