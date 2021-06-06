How to live stream Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight: watch the boxing from anywhere today

The self-proclaimed world's 'best ever' boxer Floyd Mayweather emerges from retirement once again this weekend for an unlikely and somewhat controversial match-up with YouTuber Logan Paul.

While it might not be one for the purists, there's no denying there's plenty anticipation in the run up to this exhibition fight with millions set to tune in around the world.

You can be one of them by reading our guide to getting a Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul live stream, where you'll find out how to watch all the action online from anywhere in the world.

Mayweather vs Paul at a glance This title fight takes place at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, USA on Sunday, June 6. The event begins at: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT / 1am BST / 10am AEST, with Mayweather and Paul's ring walks expected around Midnight ET / 9pm PT / 5am BST / 2pm AEST

Mayweather, 44, boasts an unblemished 50-0 professional record across a career that has seen him beat legendary fighters like Arturo Gatti, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Manny Pacquiao.

While he has little to prove as a boxer, the 44-year-old clearly couldn't resist the lure of a big money, eight-round exhibition bout against a celebrity who has only fought professionally just once in his entire life.

It all seems like a mismatch of epic proportions, but 26-year-old Paul can at least claim to be a great deal younger than his storied opponent, while also boasting a 50lb weight and six-inch height advantage.

Can the influencer make those stats count and pull off a monumental shock? We've got all the info on how to live stream Mayweather vs Logan Paul, no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Mayweather vs Logan Paul live stream: how to watch the fight in the UK

Sky Sports Box Office

This much-anticipated show fight is a pay-per-view affair in the UK, with Mayweather vs Logan Paul available for £16.95 via Sky Sports Box Office. After paying, you can watch it either via your Sky account, or on your computer, mobile phone, tablet, console or TV streaming device. Coverage of the event starts at 11.55pm BST late on Sunday, with Mayweather and Paul expected to step into the ring after 5am BST. Not in the UK? Then you'll need a VPN to watch this live stream - follow those instructions set out above.

Mayweather vs Logan Paul live stream: how to watch the fight in the US

Showtime

Fight fans will be able to watch in the US via Showtime PPV, with coverage beginning at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. You'll need to shell out $49.99 for the privilege. Showtime is available on a wide array of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV (4th Gen+), Roku, Xbox One, and you cam also watch in a browser via the Showtime website. Alternatively, US viewers also have the option of watching via "fan experince website" Fanmio. The site's stream also costs $49.99, but Fanmio also throws in a limited edition shirt to mark the fight as well as customers being entered into a prize draw for a video meet and greet with both fighters. Not in the US? Then you'll need a VPN to watch this live stream - follow those instructions set out above.

Mayweather vs Logan Paul live stream: how to watch the fight in Canada

Fanmio

Fanmio, as outlined above, is the only option on the table for Canadians wanting to watch this Pro vs Celebrity fight. As with the US, it'll cost $49.99 to watch the fight via the website. Not in Canada? Then you'll need a VPN to watch this live stream - follow those instructions set out above.

How to watch Mayweather vs Logan Paul: live stream boxing in Australia

Main Event

This much talked about fight will be shown Down Under via Main Event. The PPV rate is set to cost AU$49.95. The fighters are due to make their ring walks for the headline act at around 2pm AEST on Monday afternoon.

Live stream Mayweather vs Logan Paul from anywhere