How to level up fast in Fortnite, earn XP and get those rewards

There's less than two weeks until the start of Fortnite Season 10, so if you're wondering how to level up fast in Fortnite in oder to complete the Fortnite Season 9 battle pass before the new season begins, we've got some top tips for you. Levelling up in Fortnite can be tricky if there's a specific challenge you can't complete but try not to worry, because this how to level up fast in Fortnite guide can make the process easier for you.

To level up fast in Fortnite there are two separate currencies you'll need to earn - XP and Battle Stars. You earn XP in Fortnite just by playing the game, with more being rewarded based on your performance in matches. XP increases your Season Level, and every time you hit the XP cap and level up you'll receive some Battle Stars. You also earn Battle Stars by completing the various Challenges available, and for every ten Battle Stars you collect you'll increase your Battle Pass Tier and unlock some more rewards.

While there are not really any cheap shortcuts to level up fast in Fortnite other than putting in the hours, these are a few of the ways for you to earn extra XP and speed your progress up.

Play with your friends in squads, or at least duos

When you buy the Battle Pass, any friend that you play with receives an XP boost. That boost increases as you climb tiers and of course, that means that if they have the Battle Pass, you receive a nice boost too. If you can persuade three friends to pick up the battle pass and play squads, even a game where you finish in the middle of the pack will reward you with more XP than you would if you placed top five in a solo game.

Of course, placing well helps too, as does eliminating opponents. The more kills you get and the higher you finish will reward you with gradually more XP and if you earn a Victory Royale, you’ll be looking at a healthy dose of swift levelling. Once you reach certain milestones in the Battle Pass, you’re rewarded with chunks of XP too, so don’t forget about earning those Battle Stars.

Complete the Daily Challenges

Every single day, you’re given a new challenge, and you can have up to a maximum of three at any one time. They can range from getting four kills with a shotgun to playing a match with a friend, or placing top 12 in squads. Completing each one rewards you with a hefty amount of XP each time, along with five or 10 Battle Stars. Even if you can’t complete the challenge that day, make sure you at least log on to collect it or check out which ones you've been dealt that day. Fortnite is now available on iOS, Nintendo Switch and it’s coming to Android soon so there’s almost no reason you can’t just open the game once per day to collect the challenge then complete it at a later date.

Don’t forget that you can also re-roll one challenge per day if you’re not fond of what it’s offering. Need to place top 50 in solo three times but you only play with pals? Re-roll it and there’s a good chance you’ll be granted an objective that is more suitable to your style of play. Unfortunately, you can’t re-roll the weekly Battle Pass Challenges, so you need to keep attempting those until you’re successful.

Buy yourself the Battle Pass and tick off those challenges

If you want to buy the Battle Pass, that's another sure-fire way to earn yourself some delicious XP. Because then you open up the opportunity to have seven Fortnite Battle Pass Challenges a week, and completing four of them gets you at least 5,000 XP. That goes up incrementally by 1,000 XP from week six onwards.

If you don't buy the Battle Pass, you only get access to three challenges, which means you can't unlock that XP reward. But for only 950 V-Bucks you get a whole load of content, and not to mention all that sweet swag.

Keep an eye out for Double XP weekends

Originally introduced at the end of Season 4, Fortnite has been known to run double XP weekends, or more specifically, 200% XP weekends. Your XP earned can go over 100% so to avoid confusion, Epic opted for a firm 200% XP boost rather than doubling whatever you currently earn. These events tend to happen towards the end of a season, so it's always worth keeping an eye out for them in the final few weeks. So don’t panic too much if you’re lagging behind, as there may be a 200% XP weekend on the horizon.

Unfortunately, there’s no quick cheat to gain a lot of ranks, unless you need battle pass tiers and decide to purchase them for 150 V-Bucks each. Kills in-game grant some XP but not loads, while revives still don’t give any XP whatsoever. Fact of the matter is, there’s only one surefire way to level up as quickly as possible and that’s to play a lot, so keep at it and set your sights on a Victory Royale.

