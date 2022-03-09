Henry Cavill and Dua Lipa get up close and personal in first look at spy thriller Argylle

Apple TV Plus has released the first look at new spy thriller movie Argylle starring Henry Cavill.

The movie sees a world-class spy (Cavill) suffering from amnesia who's tricked into believing that he's actually a bestselling spy novelist. After his memories (and skills) return, he sets out to get revenge from the organization he used to work for.

The first look image sees Cavill and Dua Lipa getting close and personal – with Cavill sporting an, um, interesting haircut.

"I want to know what beef this hairstylist has with Henry Cavill for his hair in Argylle," said one Twitter user . "Look guys.... it's Mephisto...." joked another , highlighting his somewhat M-shaped hairline.

The cast also includes Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, John Cena, Samuel L. Jackson, Ariana DeBose, and Rob Delaney. Kingsman helmer Matthew Vaughn is in the director's chair, while Jason Fuchs wrote the script.

Vaughn has described Argylle as his ode to '80s action thrillers like Die Hard and Lethal Weapon. "I needed someone who was born to play Bond – which Henry is – and then nick him before Bond did," Vaughn told The Hollywood Reporter last year about his decision to cast Cavill. "He plays a larger-than-life action hero with a wink. It’s very different from Kingsman."

The movie is intended to be the start of a franchise with at least three movies and it's based on the novel of the same name by Elly Conway, which hadn't even been published when the movie started filming last year. Vaughn's last movie was The King's Man , a prequel to the Kingsman franchise. He also helmed Kick-Ass and X-Men: First Class .