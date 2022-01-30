Halo's live-action TV series will premiere in March on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus has dropped us a couple of tantalizingly brief teasers ahead of a meatier trailer that's coming later today, and confirmed when the show will premiere: March 24, 2022.

The first one is only 21-seconds long, but the video – which promises that a longer trailer will be broadcast during halftime at the AFC Championship Game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chief later today on Paramount Plus – shows a little more about the world of the Halo TV series. The last time we saw a live-action trailer, it predominately showed off the people that Master Chief's story will include.

Here's the social media tease in its full 21-second glory:

Today, Paramount Plus dropped another tweet, and this one confirmed right at the end that the show will premiere on March 24th, 2022, as well as treat us to another brief video:

The first in-depth Halo TV series teaser trailer debuted just a couple of weeks back. The teaser only gave us a brief look at some Spartan soldiers and iconic Halo vehicles and weapons, but stopped short of revealing what the story may entail. Here's hoping we'll find out even more later today.

The Halo TV series stars Pablo Schreiber (Orange Is the New Black) as Master Chief, Natasha McElhone (Californication) as Dr. Catherine Halsey, Jen Taylor (Halo series voice actor) as Cortana, Olive Grey (EastEnders) as Dr. Miranda Keyes, and Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo) as a new character, a Spartan named Soren-066.

In related Halo news, Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries has confirmed that while it thinks it has finally addressed the "core issue" impacting the Big Team Battle playlist , we're unlikely to see a hotfix deployed until February 3 "at the earliest".

Problems with matchmaking have made it difficult for larger groups of pals to jump into Halo: Infinite 's frantic Big Team Battle playlists and so far, all attempts to fix it have yet to do so . Now, however, 343i thinks it may have cracked it.

343i also recently confirmed that from Season 2, players will be able to earn Credits as part of its battle pass system as part of its plans to reassess the game's economy, shop, and microtransactions. It has committed to "reducing pricing across the board" .