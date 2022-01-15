Halo Infinite will be "reducing pricing across the board" of its cosmetics from next week

343 Industries, the Microsft-owned studio behind FPS Halo: Infinite , says it has been "monitoring the discussions" about the game's shop and microtransactions and will be "reducing pricing across the board" from next week.

"We’ve been monitoring the discussions on the Shop, bundles, and pricing closely since launch," tweeted 343 Industries' head of design, Jerry Hook, earlier today. "Using data and community feedback, we’re going to begin rolling out changes to how we package and price items in Halo Infinite – and it all starts next week.

"Starting Tuesday, the Shop experience will vary week-to-week. We are focused on reducing pricing across the board, providing stronger values in our bundles, starting to put individual items outside of bundles, and more.

"We will be trying new things throughout the rest of the season so that we can continue to learn and improve for the future," Hook added in a follow-up tweet. "Please keep the feedback coming during this process and I hope to see you all next week for the Cyber Showdown event!"

What the changes are – and just how "reduced" those prices will be – remain to be seen, of course, but it's a positive move from the studio that has been struggling to appropriately price the fan-favorite shooter's cosmetic items and bundles thus far.

