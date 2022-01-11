Halo Infinite devs working on a Big Team Battle fix

Halo Infinite's dev team has given an update on the Big Team Battle multiplayer mode.

Over the past few weeks, Halo Infinite's Big Team Battle mode has been nearly unplayable for a vast swathe of its player base, as multiplayer matchmaking for the 6v6 mode hasn't been functioning in a large capacity, especially for Fireteams looking to join the mode together. Now though, in a developer update posted yesterday, 343 believes they're onto a fix for the mode.

"A strike force continued to work on this over the break and we’re optimistic to say we believe we have a fix in hand for the core issue," said 343 community manager Brian Jarrard of the Big Team Battle matchmaking issues. The developer goes on to write that the fix is currently going through the quality assurance process, and 343 isn't seeing the issue persist on their internal build of Halo Infinite.

"It won’t be this week, but we hope it’s not too much further out and we’ll share an update as soon as we have line of sight on a release date," Jarrard continues on the blog post. It's incredibly welcome news that Halo Infinite's developers have identified the root cause of the problems facing Big Team Battle, and are currently hard at work producing a fix for the issue, so Fireteams can get back to playing the excellent mode together.

