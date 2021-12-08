Halo TV show teaser is a treat for UNSC gearheads

A new Halo TV series teaser gives you a look at the military might of the UNSC forces, and some Spartans all geared up for battle.

The 15-second teaser follows an almost-as-brief 20 second teaser from November , both of which are teasing the series' big debut at The Game Awards on Thursday. The previous teaser was a more intimate scene, showing the Master Chief's scarred, augmented frame as he carefully donned his MJOLNIR armor, and this new one goes hard in the other direction.

Gear up, Spartans. We'll see you at @thegameawards on Thursday. #HaloTheSeries pic.twitter.com/QzWcp971EmDecember 7, 2021

We start with a wide shot of a hangar filled with troops and equipment on the move: in the foreground soldiers carry gear in boxes, a set of Warthogs sit on the left, Scorpion tanks on the right, and a Pelican dropship readies for launch in the middle. The trailer cuts to a shot of the Pelican's thrusters, then to a small fireteam of Spartans with their full assortment of armor and weaponry.

The shots are brief, but still provide a decent look at their armor, which seems to draw inspiration from the EOD-class gear which was first introduced in Halo 3. Detailed shots even give us a sneak preview of what appear to be the show's take on Halo's distinctive sniper and marksman rifles. In short, this teaser trailer seems purpose-built to get Halo gearheads as pumped as possible in about a quarter of a minute.

The Halo TV series is currently set to debut on Paramount Plus in 2022 , though we'll hopefully get a more specific release date during The Game Awards.