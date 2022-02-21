Halo Infinite campaign will get improvements in a mid-season update this week

Halo Infinite's next mid-season update will include a slate of campaign improvements.

As first announced over the past weekend in a blog post penned by 343 community manager John Junyszek, Halo Infinite's campaign will see "multiple improvements." "Whether it’s addressing issues with Achievements unlocking or returning to the game via Quick Resume, the team has been working on a handful of fixes for campaign since launch and there will be more on the way," he writes. "Be sure to read the Patch Notes on the Halo Support site next week for more details."

Additionally, PC and console performance will be improved in the new update. Specifically, Junyszek mentions that the development team at 343 is already aware of existing performance issues, and is actively working on remedying them in the forthcoming update later this week.

There's also a subtle change coming to Big Team Battle. Players of the all-out warfare mode have constantly been voicing displeasure with the Motion Tracker, 343 acknowledges in the blog post, and the range of the device is finally being increased from 18 meters to 24 meters in total.

Finally, there's anti-cheat news to savour. "There will be multiple improvements to our anti-cheat systems in this update," writes Junyszek, before guaranteeing that improvements to Halo Infinite's anti-cheat measures will arrive in future updates as well. Halo Infinite looks to be going from strength to strength with these mid-season changes.

