The Guardians of the Galaxy choice to sell Groot or sell Rocket to Lady Hellbender isn't a fun one, because neither option seems great. It's just a terrible plan overall and while both Rocket and Groot are okay with the idea, it just feels like a mean, exploitative way to make a fast buck. But, you have to pick someone. So if you want to know whether to sell Groot or Rocket in Guardians of the Galaxy here's where the two options take you.

Should you sell Groot or Rocket in Guardians of the Galaxy?

(Image credit: Square Enix)

After Nova Corp let you go, you'll have a fat fine over your head you need to pay off and zero money to do it. The crazy plan the Guardians of the Galaxy come up with is to sell Groot or Rocket to Lady Hellbender, a monster collector that will splash credits on interesting creatures. You'll make your initial choice on the Milano and later have a chance to change your mind just before you meet Hellbender. The choice you make will have quite a significant impact on the immediate gameplay, and for later, so here's what to expect:

Sell Groot

(Image credit: Square Enix)

If you decide to sell Groot Lady Hellbender will think he's a worthy monster and offer you 10,000 credits for him, though this can be increased to 12,000 if you let Drax handle negotiations and don't back down at any point. Groot will then be taken away, leading to a stealth section later where you sneak through a throne room after a party, fight some enemies and solve an electrical junction puzzle to rescue him.

Sell Rocket

(Image credit: Square Enix)

If you try and sell Rocket it doesn't go well: Lady Hellbender laughs, Rocket get angry at the insult and there's a lot of shooting. This leads into a long sequence of battles where you eventually end up locked in a vault full of poison gas. It's easy to escape though - just get Gamora to cut down the light in the middle of the room, and then get Drax to throw it at a weakness in the wall. While you're there you can also pick some money lying around to the tune of 12,000 credits.

What's the best choice?

Whatever you decide you'll end up making Lady Hellbender furious and fighting the same giant boss as you try to escape. The key differences are that selling Groot is a stealthy option with a little more of a chance to see Lady Hellbender's castle in peacetime (barely), while Rocket's path is purely action-focused, blasting your way out in that quintessentially Rocket-like way. Choose according to which intrigues you most - atmosphere or gameplay.

