GTA 5: How to buy cars in GTA Online and stock up your garage

You're going to be spending a lot of time driving around Los Santos and Blaine County as you progress through the multiplayer world, and therefore you need to know how to buy cars in GTA Online if you want to travel in comfort and style. Of course, you can just grab any old car off the streets of GTA Online, but that doesn't make it your own and you won't automatically be able to keep it. Also, there's a much wider choice available if you buy your own car, meaning you can pick up high-end rides and other special vehicles you aren't going to see driving around the streets as standard. Whether you're looking for a sturdy SUV, a flashy supercar, or anything in-between, we've got all the details here for how to buy cars in GTA Online.

How to buy cars in GTA Online

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

The usual route to buy cars in GTA Online is accessing the Eyefind internet browser on your phone, then heading to the Travel and Transport section. This opens up a list of websites selling various types of cars and other vehicles, with a broad enough selection to meet all of your needs. The type of vehicles you can get from the individual websites are as follows:

Southern San Andreas Super Autos - all-round vehicles

- all-round vehicles Legendary Motorsport - high-end performance vehicles

- high-end performance vehicles Warstock Cache & Carry - utility and weaponised vehicles

- utility and weaponised vehicles Benny's Original Motor Works - stock vehicles for customisation

Once you've chosen the vehicle you want and selected the colour if required, the next step to buy cars in GTA Online is to actually hit that buy button and commit. In order to complete the purchase, you'll need a garage to store your new vehicle, so if you don't have one already then check out our other guide for how to buy a house in GTA Online. After you've successfully bought a car, you'll be presented with a list of your available garages to have it delivered to, but be aware that if you don't have a free space in there you'll need to replace one of your existing vehicles.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

There is another way to add cars to your collection without actually buying them, if you go down the Grand Theft Auto route. Swipe a parked vehicle or jack one from an NPC, then drive it to Los Santos Customs where you'll get the option under the Loss/Theft Prevention section to add a Tracker to it and make it your personal vehicle. You can also purchase Full Coverage here, which means you can claim a free replacement vehicle if yours ever gets destroyed. Bear in mind that although this works for most standard vehicles, if the car is too high-end or belongs to another player already then Los Santos Customs won't offer this service so you can't claim it for yourself.

