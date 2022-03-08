GTA 5 new-gen price sees a heavy discount for PS5 players

Update, March 8: Grand Theft Auto 5's new-gen price has been confirmed for PS5 and Xbox Series X, and it's discounted on both platforms.

As first reported earlier today on March 8 by VGC, GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced edition is now available for pre-order on both PS5 and Xbox Series X. The single-player Story Mode has been discounted by 75% on PS5 and 50% on Xbox Series X respectively; the full package for the former is $9.99, while Xbox players will be set back $29.98.

Original: Grand Theft Auto 5 should be cheap to pick up for newcomers when its native new-gen version launches later this month.

As per the first tweet below, GTA 5's story mode will be discounted by 50% for the next few months, until June. This means that when Rockstar launches the new-gen version of GTA 5 later this month on March 15, Xbox players will be able to pick up the upgraded story mode for Xbox Series X and S at a heavily discounted 50% off.

That's going to be a sweet deal for PlayStation users considering the online is free, so it'll probably be very cheap to get the Story Mode alongside it.March 7, 2022 See more

As for PlayStation players though, things aren't quite so clear. The second tweet above is merely speculation that Rockstar could put up a similar deal for PlayStation owners looking to get in on the new-gen action, but so far at least, no such sale for GTA 5 has been announced for PS4 and PS5 players. That said, it's worth noting that GTA Online will be free for PS5 players for its first three months on the platform, so a discount could follow.

We would say it's hard to imagine anyone actually picking up GTA 5 for the first time when the new-gen version launches later this month, but seeing as Rockstar's game has been selling at a steady pace for nearly a decade at this point, it'll surely be back up in the sales charts next week.

GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced new-gen version launches next week on March 15, and will be available in two versions composed of story and multiplayer content. New-gen users will also have three graphics options available on the PS5 and Xbox Series X, which maximize the new hardware for upscaled 4K and ray tracing graphics at 60 frames per second.

