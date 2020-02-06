GTA 5 Spaceship Parts locations guide: How to complete Beyond The Stars for Omega

There are plenty of different collectibles to find in the game, but the strangest set is without doubt the 50 GTA 5 spaceship parts. Tracking down all of these glowing units in GTA 5 will earn you the From Beyond the Stars trophy or achievement, but completing the process involves a combination of Strangers and Freaks missions alongside seeking out all 50 spaceship parts.

Once you've finished Fame or Shame (the story mission where Trevor and Michael reunite), a Strangers and Freaks mission marker for Franklin will appear in Sandy Shores - we've marked this with a green question mark on the map on the following page. Head over there to meet up with Omega, a classic alien conspiracist. Omega asks you to recover 50 spaceship parts scattered across the map, which is where things can get tricky - but fortunately we've already done the searching for you. Follow along and we'll show you where to find all of the GTA 5 spaceship parts locations.

