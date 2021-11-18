GTA Vice City hidden packages locations to unlock armor, weapons, vehicles, and cash

GTA Vice City hidden packages are more than just a collectible to round up on your way to that elusive 100% completion stat, as they unlock plenty of helpful items including armor, weapons, vehicles, plus cold hard cash to assist Tommy Vercetti in rising to the top of the criminal food chain. These Grand Theft Auto Vice City hidden packages can be found in all parts of the sun-drenched islands, though with a number of them tucked away on top of buildings you're not going to stumble across them all by accident. That's why we're here to help, so with our guide by your side and a handy helicopter to fly around, you'll be ticking off the complete set of GTA Vice City hidden packages in no time.

GTA Vice City Hidden Packages Rewards

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

There are 100 GTA Vice City hidden packages stashed throughout the game, which look like little green Tiki statues. You'll receive $100 every time you pick one of them up, and for every 10 collected a new reward is unlocked. Below we have a list of all these rewards, with the armor and weapons spawning at your Ocean View Hotel, Vercetti Mansion, and Hyman Condo safehouses, while the vehicles appear at the stated locations:

10 hidden packages: Body armor

20 hidden packages: Chainsaw

30 hidden packages: Colt Python

40 hidden packages: Flame-Thrower

50 hidden packages: PSG-1 Sniper Rifle

60 hidden packages: Minigun

70 hidden packages: Rocket Launcher

80 hidden packages: Sea Sparrow (helicopter) – Vercetti Mansion

– Vercetti Mansion 90 hidden packages: Rhino (tank) – Fort Baxter Air Base

– Fort Baxter Air Base 100 hidden packages: Hunter (helicopter) – Fort Baxter Air Base and Lance Vance's House, plus $100,000

GTA Vice City Hidden Packages in Ocean Beach

Click to expand map to full size. (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

There are 8 GTA Vice City hidden packages in Ocean Beach, the area at the south end of the main east island.

GTA Vice City Hidden Package #1

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

On one of the wooden platforms off the southwest coast.

GTA Vice City Hidden Package #2

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

On the cluster of rocks off the southwest coast.

GTA Vice City Hidden Package #3

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

On the south side entrance steps behind Lance Vance's house.

GTA Vice City Hidden Package #4

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

On the steps leading up to the lighthouse entrance.

GTA Vice City Hidden Package #5

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

At the north end of the Marina Sands Hotel underground car park, accessed from the entrance by the docks.

GTA Vice City Hidden Package #6

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Behind the Ocean View Medical Center.

GTA Vice City Hidden Package #7

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

On a ledge under the southernmost bridge.

GTA Vice City Hidden Package #8

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

On a rooftop accessed by helicopter, or stunt jump from the top of the parking garage to the west then use one of the vent ramps to reach it.

GTA Vice City Hidden Packages in Washington Beach

Click to expand map to full size. (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

There are 12 GTA Vice City hidden packages in Washington Beach, the area at the center of the main east island.

GTA Vice City Hidden Package #9

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

By the swimming pool and armor behind the tall pink building.

GTA Vice City Hidden Package #10

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

On the rooftop of DBP Security, accessed by helicopter or vehicle jumping from the stairs in the nearby alleyway.

GTA Vice City Hidden Package #11

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Inside the fenced area behind the Washington Street safehouse.

GTA Vice City Hidden Package #12

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Next to the small bridge leading to Bunch of Tools, on the southeast side.

GTA Vice City Hidden Package #13

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

On the rooftop of the tall white building with blue windows, accessed by helicopter.

GTA Vice City Hidden Package #14

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

On a lifeguard station on Washington Beach.

GTA Vice City Hidden Package #15

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Enter Washington Beach Police Station, then go up the stairs at the end of the corridor and straight ahead to the long office opposite – wear the VCPD uniform you get after the Cop Land mission to avoid a wanted level, grab it during the No Escape? mission, or be prepared for a fight with the police when you enter as you'll gain a wanted level.

GTA Vice City Hidden Package #16

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Beside the pink building next to the long thin swimming pool.

GTA Vice City Hidden Package #17

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Within the outdoor showers.

GTA Vice City Hidden Package #18

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Under the bridge leading to Starfish Island.

GTA Vice City Hidden Package #19

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Behind the Spand Express office.

GTA Vice City Hidden Package #20

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

At the far end of a girder on the upper level of the construction site – follow the wooden planks to reach the upper level then look to the end of the girder and carefully walk along it.

GTA Vice City Hidden Packages in Vice Point

Click to expand map to full size. (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

There are 20 GTA Vice City hidden packages in Vice Point, the area at the north end of the main east island.

GTA Vice City Hidden Package #21

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

On the short wooden jetty behind the apartments.

GTA Vice City Hidden Package #22

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Near the rooftop pool on top of the hotel diagonally opposite from the Malibu Club, accessed by helicopter.

GTA Vice City Hidden Package #23

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Behind the wall in the Malibu Club parking lot.

GTA Vice City Hidden Package #24

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Near the rooftop pool by a palm tree on top of the hotel, accessed by helicopter or grab it during the Treacherous Swine mission.

GTA Vice City Hidden Package #25

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

In the corner of the pool area behind the WK Chariot Hotel.

GTA Vice City Hidden Package #26

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

By the counter inside Well Stacked Pizza.

GTA Vice City Hidden Package #27

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Behind the stairs on the end of the apartment block.

GTA Vice City Hidden Package #28

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Behind the counter in the jewellery store.

GTA Vice City Hidden Package #29

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

By the back door of Mercedes' house.

GTA Vice City Hidden Package #30

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

On top of a series of rooftops opposite Mercedes' house, accessed by helicopter or by going up the stairs to the south then dropping down to the lower roof area, as seen during The Chase mission.

GTA Vice City Hidden Package #31

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

In the corner of the grass courtyard behind a fence.

GTA Vice City Hidden Package #32

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

At the end of the plaza on the hairpin bend near the curved Ducum Inn hotel.

GTA Vice City Hidden Package #33

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

On the top diving board of the swimming pool next to the Ducum Inn.

GTA Vice City Hidden Package #34

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Next to the bridge leading to Prawn Island, on the south side.

GTA Vice City Hidden Package #35

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Behind the Jocksport billboard on the beach RC Bandit track.

GTA Vice City Hidden Package #36

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

By the center set of rear doors behind the Vice Point Club on the beach side.

GTA Vice City Hidden Package #37

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

At the end of the alley between the two north side entrances to North Point Mall.

GTA Vice City Hidden Package #38

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Between sets of Sale signs on the east side of the upper floor of the North Point Mall, near a planter.

GTA Vice City Hidden Package #39

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Inside the Gash store at the south end of the North Point Mall, on the upper floor above the escalator.

GTA Vice City Hidden Package #40

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Tucked near the entrance to the parking lot on the west side of North Point Mall.

