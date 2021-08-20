Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island Wind Shrines - How to solve all three and earn the themed armor sets

Solving the trio of Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island Wind Shrines is some of the most complicated elements of the entire game, and like the Ghost of Tsushima Sly Cooper Easter egg, requires Jin to do some cosplaying.

The Iki Island Wind Shrines are each dedicated to PlayStation titles - with one each for Bloodborne, God of War, and Shadow of the Colossus. These Shrines come with unique riddles that you'll need to solve in order to trigger a special cutscene and unlock awesome armor options themed to each game.

Here's how to solve all three Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island Wind Shrines - the Shrine of Ash, Blood-Stained Shrine, and Shrine in Shadow.

Iki Island Shrine of Ash

How to complete the Iki Island Shrine of Ash and get the God of War armor

The Iki Island Shrine of Ash is themed around the PS4 God of War game, and in order to solve its riddle you'll need to do a little cosplay. Thankfully, you'll already have the armor required for this Shrine as you can't even access the Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island DLC until you've completed Act 2 of the base game, which is where you'll be given the armor.

The Shrine of Ash riddle reads:

"In fall, a tree fruits

which grows from seed to sapling,

A stranger and son.

Boy, honor your father's fight

Show him the strength of your blade."

In order to solve it, you'll need to pay particular attention to the final two lines, and do the following:

Wear the Sakai Clan armor (unlocked in Act 2 of the base game), which belonged to Jin's father - thus ticking off the "honor your father's fight" part of the riddle

Swipe left on the touchpad to draw your sword while standing in front of the shrine, which completes the "show him the strength of your blade" part.

This will trigger a short cutscene and earn you some God of War themed goodies: the Helm of War, Spartan face mask, and Ghost of Sparta color option for the Sakai Clan armor, which will get you looking as close to Kratos as Jin will ever get.

Iki Island Blood-Stained Shrine

How to complete the Iki Island Blood-Stained Shrine and get the Bloodborne armor

The second Iki Island Wind Shrine is the Blood-Stained Shrine, which is a lovely nod to Bloodborne. This one is a little more complicated than the Shrine of Ash, as you'll need to have completed the Six Blades of Kojiro Mythic Tale in the base game first.

The Blood-Stained Shrine riddle reads:

"The first green of spring

sickens to black, decaying,

plagued by blood and beast.

Hunter, reject death's allure.

Prepare to duel man's frailty."

In order to solve it, you'll want to follow the line that reads "Hunter, reject death's allure", which is asking you to roleplay as the playable character in Bloodborne (Hunter). So, here's what you need to do:

Wear the Kensei armor (unlocked by completing The Six Blades of Kojiro Mythic Tale in the base game)

Heal yourself - aka "rejects death's allure". Just make sure you come to the shrine with less than a full health bar and enough resolve to heal yourself by pressing down on the D-Pad.

Doing this will trigger another cutscene, and earn yourself some Bloodborne-themed attire: the Yarnham Helm and the Yarnham Vestments cosmetic for the Kensei Armor, which will make you look a bit like Eileen the Crow.

Iki Island Shrine in Shadow

How to complete the Iki Island Shrine in Shadow and get the Shadow of the Colossus armor

The third and final shrine is the Iki Island Shrine in Shadow, which is all themed around the Shadow of the Colossus. Thankfully, like the Shrine of Ash, you should already have everything you need for the Shrine in Shadow as the armor required is unlocked during Act 2 of the base game.

The Shrine in Shadow riddle reads:

"Stone knows no season,

nor the colossus that was

felled to save one soul.

Wanderer, come like through mist,

a ghost casting no shadow."

In order to complete this Shrine, you'll need to pay particular attention to the commands that come after the word Wanderer - who is the playable character in Shadow of the Colossus. So, you'll need to do the following:

Wear the Ghost armor, which will satisfy the "a ghost casting no shadow" part of the riddle

Throw a smoke bomb to "come like through mist"

Kudos to anyone else who spent far too long initially bringing in the real mist with their flute song instead of using a smoke bomb. I feel your pain.

Doing this will trigger another cutscene, and reward you with some Shadow of the Colossus armor items: the Mask of the Colossus and the Armor of the Colossus cosmetic for the Ghost armor.

And that's it! There's no special bonus - or even a Trophy - for completing all three but it's well worth it for the awesome armor options.

