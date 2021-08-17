Ghost of Tsushima Iki Island expansion features a new armor set for Jin

The upcoming Ghost of Tsushima Iki Island expansion will offer players a new armor set known as the Sarugami armor set.

As revealed on the PlayStation official Twitter account , samurai protagonist Jin will receive a new armor set in the upcoming Ghost of Tsushima Director’s cut. According to the tweet, players must face The Eagle Tribe in order to claim the new armor set that was inspired by Iki Island’s “mischievous simian sentries.”

Face The Eagle Tribe to claim the powerful new Sarugami Armor set, inspired by Iki Island's mischievous simian sentries. Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut arrives on Friday:

This will be the fifteenth armor set to join the game alongside the likes of Jin’s Ghost armor and Hero of Tsushima armor. It’s not yet been revealed how many other armor sets, or individual armor pieces will be added to the Iki Island expansion, however we do know that the expansion will include even more animals for Jin to interact with .

Ghost of Tsushima: The Director’s Cut is due to release later this week on August 20, 2021 and will feature not only the Iki Island expansion but also a tonne of other upgrades specific to the PS5 including haptic feedback, full Japanese lip-sync, adaptive trigger support, 3D audio support, and faster loading times.

As for what players should expect from the Iki Island expansion, the studio behind Ghost of Tsushima, Sucker Punch, has revealed that the expansion is around the same size as act one of the base game and that in it Jin must returning to Iki island, a place that the samurai haven’t stepped foot in over several years, to face shaman Ankhsar Khatun who is leading the Mongol invasion of the island.

