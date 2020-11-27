Get this sleek Logitech gaming headset for 50% off

This Logitech G635 price is easily one of the best Black Friday gaming headset deals we've seen yet.

Not only is the Logitech 635 a quality gaming headset with great sound quality, but this Black Friday deal will net you a pair of these bad boys for 50% off. That's right, you can get your hands on a surround sound RGB gaming headset for way less than $100 - and from a premium brand, no less!

If you're looking to get the jump on enemies in Apex Legends or just get an extra-special scare in Phasmophobia, this Logitech G635 headset is the move for you. With a comfortable, snug fit complete with breathable mesh padding, these can be worn for a while without getting uncomfortable. This headset is also fairly sturdy, so you don't have to worry about accidentally snapping the headband after a lengthy gaming sesh.

Plus, the Logitech G635 is well-known for having excellent sound quality. With DTS Headphones, the G635 headset offers sound quality that may even be better than the standard 7.1 - although you should keep in mind that this feature is only available in Windows with the Logitech software. The microphone will clearly capture your voice and offer clear sound to your teammates (or enemies), and the headset can easily be used with other devices.

While there is a slight wait before the headset ships from Amazon, this price is well worth it, IMO.

Gaming headset deal

Logitech G635 wired gaming headset | $139.99 69.99 at Amazon

Great sound quality, great microphone capture, and a sleek design all packaged into one comfortable gaming headset. Get 50% off the Logitech G635 with this deal.

This is a seriously great deal that may not last long, so snatch it up while you still can. Step up your at-home gaming set up even further with these Black Friday gaming monitors and get more storage for your laptop with a Black Friday SSD deal.

But, if console gaming is more your cup of tea, head to the Black Friday PS5 deals and Black Friday Xbox Series X deals we've discovered.