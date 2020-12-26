Get a cheap 4K TV deal with these OLED and QLED sales

The cheap 4K TV deals are coming in very steadily this winter, and as part of the after Christmas sales, there's a whole bunch of the best gaming TVs on offer in the form of LG's OLED range and Samsung's QLED panels. Nice.

Either one is arguably the best TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X without question. In a sea of acronyms, however, this can be hard to digest. As a brief overview, 'QLED' is Samsung's premier trademark LED technology which is backlit to provide a clearer and brighter picture than its competitors, thus offering a bright and more vivid experience that can leave others in the shade. On the other hand, OLED TVs from LG offer excellence at the other end of the scale in terms of grays, blacks, and darker shades or tones.

Many of the options below also offer a 120Hz refresh rate, support for variable refresh rates, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility (on LG models), and Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG. Plus, the concrete fact of having HDMI 2.1 ports makes them very future proof for console gaming - and even PC gaming.

Anyway, there are a vast array of TVs in these premium brackets discounted this Holiday Season, and to save you the hassle of rounding them all up we've collected a large handful or two here. If you've been lucky enough to buy a PS5 or buy an Xbox Series X this winter, then these are the televisions you're looking for to complete your next-gent (or is it current-gen, now?) experience. Enjoy!

US LG OLED TV deals

LG CX OLED 55-inch 4K TV | $2,000 $1,496.99 at Amazon

There really is no other TV we'd recommend more than the LG CX OLED series, and this is super affordable for a 55-inch OLED of this quality. 55-inch is a great size for most homes, but you'll find discounts on the larger sizes too on the same listing page at Amazon.

LG CX OLED 55-inch 4K TV | $1,700 $1,499.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic $200 saving on the 55-inch model of the LG CX from Best Buy. We expect this offer to be snapped up quickly, so don't hang about if you want to take advantage of the discount.

LG CX OLED 65-inch 4K TV | $2,500 $2,199.99 at Best Buy

Jump up to the 65-inch CX model and there's double the savings - $300 off the RRP, in fact. Because you're getting even more of the great screen for your cash, this offer is pretty fantastic.

UK LG OLED TV deals

LG 55-inch OLED55CX5LB 4K TV | 5-year guarantee | £1,799 £1,299 from John Lewis

Originally costing £1,800 on release, it's been more like £1,600 for a while, but this is even lower. It's one of the best gaming TV deals we've seen in quite some time. This deal also comes with a free five-year guarantee.

LG 55-inch OLED55CX5LB 4K TV | £1,299 from Amazon

Amazon did have this for £100 less a few days ago, but this is still a great price. We'd have to recommend you pick up the John Lewis deal above though as you only get a year warranty at Amazon instead of five at John Lewis.

LG CX OLED 65-inch 4K TV | £2,499 £1,799 at John Lewis

John Lewis coming in clutch again with the 65-inch model and five-year warranty. You can't really beat the value on display here, to be honest.

LG CX OLED 65-inch 4K TV | £2,499 £1,799 at Currys

Currys is matching John Lewis on price and warranty with the 65-inch CX model. If the former runs out, this is a good alternative.

US Samsung QLED TV deals

Samsung 65-inch Class Q90T Series QLED 4K TV | $2,500 $1,899.99 at Best Buy

Essentially one of the best QLED TVs money can buy, the Q90T offers outstanding color and contrast, enhanced picture, and an easy way to make your next-gen games pop (as they deserve to).

Samsung 65-inch Class Q80T Series QLED 4K TV | $1,800 $1,499.99 at Best Buy

The superior choice out of Samsung's similar-sounding QX0T series, the Q80T has a full array backlight to allow for clearer picture and, frankly, the HDR is of better quality too. If you can stretch that far, this is the one to get. It's also available at 55 inches.



Samsung 65-inch Class Q70T Series QLED 4K TV | $1300 $1,099.99 at Best Buy

The Q70T series is a great choice for gamers: 4K? Check. Settings tweaked for gamers? That's what Game Motion Plus is for, making sure everything is crisp as possible for next-gen. As for QLED? It may sound confusing but it's a nifty piece of tech that uses quantum dots to really bring out the full colour and contrast of a picture and puts most of the competition to shame.

Samsung 65-inch Class Q800T Series QLED 8K TV | $3,200 $2,699.99 at Best Buy

More pixels = more value for your money? Not always, but you could've fooled us with this Samsung 8K set. It's powerful, upscales 4K picture with no fuss, and is one of the cheapest high-quality 8K TVs out there.

UK QLED TV deals

Samsung 50-inch Q60T 4K HDR QLED TV | £649 £599 at Currys

This Samsung QLED model comes in all sorts of screen sizes but the 50-inch variety is a happy medium and suitable for most rooms in the house. It's got all the bells and whistles if you're looking to upgrade (4K, HDR) and there's a five-year guarantee too.

Samsung 65-inch Q80T 4K HDR QLED TV | £1,499 at Currys

Currys are pulling out all the stops with their current sales. This is a solid price for one of their near-top-end QLED models, and you'll get a five-year guarantee. Nice.

Samsung 55-inch Q90T 4K HDR QLED TV | £1299 £1,198 at Currys

The QLED cuts keep on coming. For many, this will be the perfect balance between size and performance. It's among the most powerful of Samsung's 4K range, boasting its picture-boosting QLED tech and HDR as standard. As a main set in the living room or one for your gaming setup, the Q90T is pretty much the perfect choice.

Samsung 65-inch Q800T 4K HDR QLED TV | £3,000 £2,298 at Currys

Available up to a whopping 82-inches, the Q800T is the future come to life in your living room. Sharper picture than ever before and a sleek, non-intrusive screen make it a must-buy for those wanting to get ahead of the game with the latest image tech.

If you're after a different kind of gaming screen, check out the best gaming monitors and the best 4K monitors for gaming.