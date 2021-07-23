Genshin Impact players are getting wrecked by random lightning strikes

Genshin Impact's new Inazuma region is the most beautiful and inviting area yet, but it's also filled with the environmental equivalent of a swift middle finger: random lightning strikes.

Reddit user mumeishii uploaded a short video which highlights just how aggressive the weather in Inazuma can be. The main culprit is the region's third, most southwestern island. I don't know if it's due to its proximity to the electro archon or what, but this place is an electrostatic minefield. You get zapped when you teleport, you get zapped just running around, and you can even get zapped while standing still during cutscenes and conversations. To add insult to injury, you can get struck by lightning while you're hiding out by a statue of the seven because you need to heal because you just got struck by lightning.

I took a brief stroll through this island just this last night, and the abundant lightning tore through my Zhongli's jade barrier like nothing. That's not even the end of Inazuma's lightning strikes, either. The place is also filled with electro-charged crystalline trees which will absolutely fry you on occasion – the occasion being anytime you get within 50 feet of the things. You can ward them off by buddying up with an electrogram, but even that's a temporary solution.

The way I see it, there are two possibilities here. One, the electro archon, the Raiden Shogun herself, is punishing Genshin Impact players for being far too horny on main after her official character splash art was revealed as part of the first Genshin Impact update 2.1 character teasers. Or two, the community's complaints about the achievement for getting struck by lightning being too hard to get has caused a finger to curl on the monkey's paw. Either way, you're going to want more than an umbrella to tour Inazuma. Put on your finest rubber getup and summon your strongest shield; it's cloudy with a 100% chance of lightning.