Genshin Impact crossplay: How to play with friends on PC, PS5, PS4, and mobile

Genshin Impact crossplay lets you play with friends, cross platform, in co-op mode with anyone by sharing your UID code. That means console players on PS4 or PS5 can party up and adventure across Teyvat with their friends on PC, iOS, and Android. All you need to do is add your friends to get them onto your Genshin Impact friends list.

How to use Genshin Impact crossplay:

(Image credit: MiHoYo)

Before trying to invite friends from different platforms, you need to make sure you have reached Adventure Rank 16 as this unlocks online multiplayer co-op. Simply playing the game and completing its various activities throughout the world will rank you up. You and your friends also need to be playing on the same regional server as well for Genshin Impact crossplay to work.

Once you and your friends have got to rank 16, you will need to add each other to your Genshin Impact friends lists by sharing your UID code, which can be found in the bottom-right corner of your screen. Open the Friends menu, navigate to Add Friend, and type in your friend’s UID code. With them now on your friends list, you can invite them into your adventure team and begin exploring Teyvat together. PlayStation players will have their Genshin Impact friends lists already populated with their existing PlayStation friends, but obviously they can still add friends playing on PC or mobile devices using their UID codes.

